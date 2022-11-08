Listen to the audio version of the article

In Europe, “it is estimated that at least 15 thousand people died from the heat in 2022, including almost 4 thousand in Spain, over a thousand in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom and about 4,500 in Germany, according to reports from national health authorities during the 3 months of the summer ». It means that “climate change is already killing us”, warns the regional director of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, who to the participants in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) underway in Sharm-Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt calls for “strong measures to prevent further deaths”.

Under heat stress

Because so far, he notes, “although the WHO and its partners have long raised the alarm, the action has been dangerously incoherent and too slow. In the WHO European region – the director analyzes – just last summer we witnessed an escalation of heat waves, droughts and fires “, events that” have all had an impact on the health of our populations “. After what for the EU Copernicus service on climate change was “the hottest summer ever recorded”, with “the hottest August”, Kluge explains that “heat stress is the main cause of death related to weather conditions in the European region ‘.

Effects on chronic diseases

But “extreme temperatures can also exacerbate chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory and cerebrovascular diseases, or conditions related to diabetes. In Europe – continues the head of the WHO Regional Office – between 1961 and 2021 temperatures increased significantly, at the rate of about 0.5 degrees C per decade. We are the region with the fastest warming, according to a report launched this week by the World Meteorological Organization (WTO). Extreme temperatures have caused over 148,000 victims in the European region in the last 50 years, in just one year we have lost at least another 15,000 lives “and” this estimate is expected to increase “further,” as more countries report an excess of deaths caused by the heat ».