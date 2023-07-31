Climatologist Vladimir Đurđević on the weather in Serbia | Info

Climatologist Vladimir Đurđević told RTS that we have passed the most critical part of the summer.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Climatologist Vladimir Đurđević told RTS that we have passed the most critical part of the summer, at least in terms of temperatures. Similar to when we had this transition from that very warm variant to the cooler variant, we will be rocking for some period, says Đurđević and points out that in meteorology there is no expression of apocalypse for time.

Vladimir Đurđević, guest in Belgrade breaking latest news on RTS, said that the headlines, especially on portals when it comes to the weather, are ‘exaggerations’. “In a weather warning there is no expectation of an apocalypse, there is only an expectation of a dangerous time which may lead to negative outcomes in terms of material goods,” says Đurđević.

The climatologist said that the next few days we slide into warmer weather until Friday or Saturday, adding that on Friday the temperature will exceed 35 degrees. Đurđević also said that the weather will change again on Saturday afternoon, it will rain a little more in some parts, while it will be significantly colder on Sunday evening and Monday afternoon.

“Similar to when we had this transition, from a very warm to a colder variant. We will fluctuate for a period. We are going to a warmer variant, but we have passed the most critical part of the summer, at least in terms of temperatures,” says Đurđević. He added that there is little chance that we will have some extremely high temperatures, close to 40 and over 40 by the end of the summer, but he repeated that on Friday it is possible that it will be around 38 degrees in Belgrade, or in some parts of the city the temperature may be a little higher.

“Citizens started to be afraid of disasters”

“It will probably be a milder variant (of the storm). Due to climate change, we live in a risky atmosphere in terms of extremes, and for this reason we need perhaps a little more time to devote to monitoring the weather conditions. Of course, not through these headlines on the portals, but to occasionally look at the website of the Hydrometeorological Institute or to listen to the forecast on some media that do it responsibly and do not announce the apocalypse, but announce risky weather,” said Đurđević.

He advises that when a storm is announced, it should take a few days to check and listen to weather forecasts more often, to avoid a situation that could be critical. “We should not immediately expect that there will be another strong storm like it was, but maybe check it from time to time. It would be good if there was a system for work and warning announcements in our country that is a little more complex than the one we currently have.” noted Đurđević.

He pointed out that the meteoalarm is a European project, all countries in Europe have it, but there are slightly more complex systems and they are often linked to a mobile phone. “The mobile phone is blocked. It is not an SMS message, because it annoys people to receive an SMS message. The mobile phone is blocked and a message appears on the screen,” explained the climatologist.

He says that they can notify people in a very narrow geographical area. “Not everyone in the country will get the message that there will be a storm in Banat. And in that sense, the message can be more serious. There is currently a worldwide project to create such a system. The World Meteorological Organization is leading a project where they want to create a system for the whole world, because it is not that difficult, and it can be useful and save human lives as much as possible,” said Đurđević.

High humidity

The climatologist notes that this summer is characterized by warm and humid weather, which contributes to the subjective feeling that it is significantly warmer. Last summer, as he said, it was also extremely warm, but it was much drier, there was less moisture in the air.

“Last year there was no rain at all. Iwe had a severe drought during the summer, the air was quite dry. When the air is dry, temperatures are easier to bear. When the air is humid, this summer it is quite humid, because we had a very rainy June and we had floods at the end of May, beginning of June, so the earth was already well soaked with moisture, and until today we had a frequent increase in rainfall,” he says. Đurđević.

According to him, we often have that the humidity in the air is quite high, over 60 percent, which means that what we measure, 32 degrees, it is a subjective feeling that the temperature is five to six degrees higher, which is very risky for health. As he said, the combination of slightly lower temperature and high humidity is worse than having extremely high temperatures and dry air.

He advises that you should be at a slightly higher altitude surrounded by greenery, such as Košutnjak. “Everything that is at lower altitudes and that is surrounded by concrete is not convenient, it is especially not convenient to sleep in those parts of the city,” Đurđević pointed out.

About air conditioners

“Many people do not like air conditioners, they complain about air conditioners that they are not comfortable, but I recommend at night that they endure as much as possible and sleep in air-conditioned rooms. When the temperature is high, then those night temperatures are also a big health problem for public health,” says Đurđević. He noted that the climate has changed and that we must somehow find some way to continue living in such conditions.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:14 VERTIGOING PRICES OF PENALTIES IN THE NEW CLIMATE LAW! Kurir investigates the details: These buildings will torment you, THE UNION OF SERVICERS ADVISES Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(MONDO/RTS)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

