The joy of the summit tarnished by the worst of accusations for a mountaineer: leaving a climbing partner behind, abandoning him to death. The protagonist of the story is the Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harilawho on 27 July broke the record for having conquered the peaks of all 14 8,000-metre mountains in the world in the shortest time recorded so far: just three months and one day, for a feat concluded with the ascent of the

Share this: Twitter

Facebook