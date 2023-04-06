The guilt, the regret “for having convinced the Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s”. Because if Kiev had not followed this line, Vladimir Putin he would not invade it. This is how the former US president spoke to the Irish broadcaster RTE Bill Clintonwho openly stated that “the Russia he would not invade the Ukraine with Kiev still had nuclear weapons.

In January 1994 Clinton signed a three-way deal with the then Russian president Boris Yeltsin and the Ukrainian president Leonid Kravchuk which involved the transfer of all the nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine at the Russia for dismantling. In December 1994, the Ukraine acceded to the Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear-weapon state, e United StatesRussia and the UK have provided security guarantees to Ukraine and the Start I treaty has entered into force. The United States was also involved in a further agreement signed the same year, which involved the commitment by Mosca respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“I knew the president Putin he did not support the deal made by the president Yeltsin never to interfere with the territorial boundaries of Ukraine – he added Clinton – A deal he had made because he wanted that the Ukraine give up its nuclear weapons.” For his part, Clinton continues, Kiev was worried about handing over precisely because they thought it was the only thing that would protect them from a Russian expansion. Putin, the former American president said again, violated that non-interference agreement by occupying Crimea. “And I feel terrible about it – he continued – because the Ukraine it is a very important country. I think what he did Putin was very wrong.”