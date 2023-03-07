The boy who terrorized the streets behind the Central Station on Monday afternoon around 6 pm, and who is currently in the prison of San Vittoreis still largely a mystery. For now it is known that he is a 23-year-old Moroccan citizen, irregular, with a precedent from last month for theft. On the wrist it seems to have a hospital bracelet.

Five assaults When they stop it is agitated, maybe from alcohol, maybe from taking drugs. in the pockets, in addition to the multi-purpose knife that he has shown he is not afraid to use, the agents find three cell phones for him, some cash, a public transport card and a small wallet. That’s all he picked up in just over ten minutes, and in a few hundred meters. He tried to rob five times: his victims were always women. But he also left behind six wounded.

Identikit Young, curly, broken teeth, stubble, cap, gray fleece sweatshirt, light blue t-shirt and black sweatpants. It is with this description that the Nibbio motorcyclist policemen manage to intercept him in via Venini. He is running away from that piece of sidewalk, at the intersection of viale Brianza and via Macchi, which he has stained with blood: of his victim and of anyone who tried to get in the way. But even in the race to get away from the blue lights of the emergency vehicles that he leaves behind, he doesn’t hold back. Cross another woman, try to rob her too before being stopped and arrested.

Fists and blades To rebuild his afternoon hunting for prey you have to tie the thread. The investigators of the mobile team, led by the manager Marco Calì and coordinated by the prosecutor Maura Ripamonti, will have to retrace his wanderings through the streets that line the bundle of tracks of that station which in the evening becomes a receptacle for stragglers. Because his fury began before the alarm raised when Viale Brianza gets bloodstained. In fact, the sequence starts just before 17.40. Mortirolo underpass. It is inside the tunnel that he points to his first victim: she is a 38-year-old Italian whose cell phone he steals. A few moments and a few tens of meters later and the robber scores his second blow: this time it is in via Gluck assaulting a 58-year-old El Salvador girl. And she draws the knife for the first time. He slightly injures the woman's hand, who will be rescued and treated in a green code at the Fatebenefratelli. He steals her cell phone and a public transport card. But he is not satisfied. He goes back, again in the direction of Central, and in Via Sammartini assaults a 34-year-old Spanish woman. He punches her in the face: the woman will be transported in yellow code to the San Paolo hospital for a trauma to the face. Even this loot – like the previous ones and what will follow – is always small: yet another mobile phone, as well as a 20 euro note.

Neck stabs However, it is in Viale Brianza that his violence is unleashed. Note a 23-year-old Italian woman. Maybe she thinks she’s alone too. She probably doesn’t see her boyfriend, that boy nearby, an Italian one year older. He lashes out at her and her purse. He’ll pocket her wallet with credit cards. He is determined to do everything. And in order to obtain it, there is no problem in slashing. He wounds the young woman in her neck (she will be transported to the emergency room of the Polyclinic in yellow code). And she reaches with a stab at her side, at the height of her chest, also her boyfriend who tries to protect her (he too will go to the Polyclinic).

The intervention of passers-by The screams of the couple draw the attention of some passers-by. The first is Carlo B., 68 years old: he is coming out of the door of number 27, right in front of the place of the attack. He tries to intervene, to stop that madman but the blade of the knife reaches him too: he is wounded in the shoulder, he begins to lose a lot of blood, he faints, falls to the ground and hits his head on the pavement. He is the most seriously injured: he will be transferred in code red to Niguarda. His conditions are judged serious but his life would not be in danger. At the tables of the bar, a few meters away from the point of the attack, the chaos attracts the attention of a customer who is sipping a beer. She drops everything and runs to help the wounded. Also try to block the attacker, to prevent him from walking away. He can't take it: a stab in his arm makes him give up.

Attempted robbery during the escape At first he is rescued by some passers-by who recover a tourniquet from the nearby dentist’s office, before an ambulance takes him in code red (but his life is not in danger) to the San Carlo hospital. It is at this point that the alarm is triggered which rains rescue vehicles and agents on the spot. His escape doesn’t last long. But the North African still has time to try to rob again, again: the latest target is a 44-year-old Italian woman whom the robber overtakes as he runs along via Venini. However, this latest coup is thwarted by two motorcycle officers. He is accompanied (in green code) to the Fatebenefratelli, before being transferred to San Vittore. In the evening, operations to identify him were still underway. In the next few hours, his story and any previous hospitalizations will be explored, as that bracelet that the young Norda

