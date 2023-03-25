Sarajevo, Banjaluka, Brčko and other cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina joined the Earth Hour global initiative, in which for one hour on the last Saturday in March, millions of people around the world turn off their lights to express their support for planet Earth.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk/City Administration of Banjaluka

From 20:30 to 21:30, the lights were turned off in many public and commercial buildings as part of an initiative by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Brčko District said that by turning off the lights on Trg Mladih and Bulevar mira, they support the campaign to raise awareness about climate change, excessive consumption of Earth’s resources, and environmental problems.

In Banja Luka, the lights at the City Administration building, Bansko Dvor, Museum of Contemporary Art of the Republic of Srpska, “Pošta Srpska” and “Elektrokrajna” were turned off in the city center.

Many regional and world cities have joined the Earth Hour initiative.

(Anatolia)