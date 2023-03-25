Home World Clock for planet earth | Info
World

Clock for planet earth | Info

by admin
Clock for planet earth | Info

Sarajevo, Banjaluka, Brčko and other cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina joined the Earth Hour global initiative, in which for one hour on the last Saturday in March, millions of people around the world turn off their lights to express their support for planet Earth.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk/City Administration of Banjaluka

From 20:30 to 21:30, the lights were turned off in many public and commercial buildings as part of an initiative by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Brčko District said that by turning off the lights on Trg Mladih and Bulevar mira, they support the campaign to raise awareness about climate change, excessive consumption of Earth’s resources, and environmental problems.

In Banja Luka, the lights at the City Administration building, Bansko Dvor, Museum of Contemporary Art of the Republic of Srpska, “Pošta Srpska” and “Elektrokrajna” were turned off in the city center.

Many regional and world cities have joined the Earth Hour initiative.

(Anatolia)

See also  Oil, a hand extended by OPEC + which is committed to speeding up production

You may also like

Michelle Hunziker from Pio and Amedeo: “Eros Ramazzotti...

Lidija Đukanović wears a necklace worth 15,000 euros...

The city of Užice left people without electricity...

Ocean Viking threatened by Libyan gunfire – Corriere...

France, violent clashes at the demonstration against the...

Russian media: “Putin subject to comrade Xi”. But...

Here is the diet that Dr. Nowzaradan prescribes...

Malta Italy, probable formations of the European 2024...

Spain, record purchases of Russian LNG become a...

Tim Cook’s visit to China: “Apple has a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy