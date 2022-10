On 5 November there will be many, many, in Rome, for the demonstration calling for peace in Ukraine. In Piazza San Giovanni, convened by the Peace and Disarmament Network and by a list of associations that along the way has become a Lent long – Acli, Arci, CGIL, Catholic world, parties strictly without flag, have already joined over 600 realities – will take place without doubt the most massive Italian pacifist demonstration since the Russian invasion in February.