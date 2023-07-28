Closed Beta is coming via the Xbox Insider app

Deep Silver and Starbreeze today announced that from 2nd to 7th August the Closed Beta of will be held PAYDAY 3the new heist-themed co-op shooter coming soon September 21 included in Game Pass; all those who want to participate will be able to do so by signing up directly from their Xbox via l’app Xbox Insider Hub.

The Closed Beta Of PAYDAY 3 will contain:

La gang originale: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains e Wolf. The iconic clown-masked characters that made the PAYDAY franchise famous are all playable, each with their own unique abilities.

No rest for the wicked, a classic heist that will give players the objective of stealing all the cash from the vault of a small bank. The elevators they will be able to choose whether to act stealthily, without anyone noticing anything, or to do things in the loudest way possible, to really experience the feeling of a robbery in New York. All difficulties will be playable, the level cap is Infamy level 22 and Weapon Upgrade Level is 8.

If you are interested in the title and want to try it in advance, all you have to do is sign up and play it next week!

