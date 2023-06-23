Closed roads, parking lots and roads Here are the changes for the Concertone Gazzetta di Reggio

Reggio Emilia Tomorrow, on the occasion of “Italia loves Romagna” scheduled at the RCF Arena, some changes to the city road network are planned, limited to the Campovolo area. The changes are aimed at preventing traffic congestion and protecting the numerous pedestrians who will move towards the Arena. For those who can reach Campovolo on foot or by bike, it is advisable to use alternative means of transport to the private car.

To facilitate the smooth running of the events, some provisions will also be issued to limit the consumption of alcohol and drinks in glass containers and cans in the areas surrounding the concert area, as well as to prohibit the presence of unauthorized traders in the scope of the event.

For further information, contact the Urp of the Municipality on 0522-456660.

Roads closed

From 7 tomorrow until normal traffic conditions are restored, two areas will be established where the traffic will undergo changes.

Red Zone. Via Aeronautica, from via Agosti to via Caduti delle Reggiane, closed to traffic for all vehicles, including bicycles. Via Caduti delle Reggiane will remain accessible by residents and directed to activities.

Orange Zone. In this area, only residents and those going to activities will be able to pass by following the pre-established routes. In particular, via Mozart, from the entrance to the parking lot in via del Chionso, will be closed; via del Chionso from via Jacopo da Mandra to the entrance to the RCF Arena; via Augusti; via Adua, from via Bligny to via dell’Aeronautica; and via Montagnani Marelli (except emergency vehicles, residents and going to the Gold, VIP and disabled car parks holders of the “disabled event ticket” ticket). Via dell’Aeronautica will remain practicable only for those going to the “Airport” car park with a regular reservation.

Non-residential traffic that will cross the Santa Croce district in the direction of Scandiano will be diverted onto the route via Bligny, viale Ramazzini, via Officine Meccaniche Reggiane.

Parking bans

From today until the end of the event there will be a ban on parking with removal in via dell’Aeronautica and via Caduti delle Reggiane. From one o’clock tomorrow until normal traffic is restored, the prohibition of parking will be in force with removal in piazzale Europa (east side reserved for coaches of users heading to the concert) and via Saragat (to allow the parking of motorcycles, mopeds and bicycles of direct users to the concert).

Recommended routes

All information on parking reservations and management is available on the Parkforfun website, which has activated three paid parking lots: Airport, via del Chionso and in via Mozart.

Airport parking. Reachable only via the southern ring road: via Martiri di Cervarolo, via del Partigiano, via dell’Aeronautica.

Via del Chionso parking. Access to the via del Chionso car park will be possible from the north ring road towards Modena thanks to an extraordinary exit open only for the concert at the Agip petrol station between exits 3 and 4.

Parking via Mozart. Reachable only from the north, the recommended route is the north ring road exit 2, equipped axis for Correggio, via Lenin, via Beethoven, via Mozart.

Two wheels. The parking lots dedicated to bicycles, motorcycles and mopeds are located on via Saragat, in front of the judicial sales institute and can be reached from via Adua. The motorcycle parking is subject to charges while the one reserved for bicycles is free and without reservation. L

