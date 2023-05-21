closed streets, diverted buses and metro timetables

The Bruce Springsteen concert is scheduled for Sunday 21 May 2023 at the Circus Maximus in Rome. Inside, changes to metro timetables, bus detours and road closures.

The ‘boss’ arrives in Rome. Sunday, May 21, 2023 is scheduled for Bruce Springsteen concert al Circus Maximus. An event in which at least 60,000 people will participate. For the occasion a mobility plan has been launched which provides for closed roads, diverted buses and changes to subway timetables.

Roads closed for Bruce Springsteen concert at Circus Maximus

The first road closures started between Thursday and Friday and affect Vai dei Cerchi, between Piazza di Porta Capena and Via dell’Ara Massima di Ercole.

On Saturday evening, starting at 20, the stop to traffic will be extended on via del Circo Massimo, piazzale La Malfa, via della Greca, via dell’Ara Massima di Ercole and on the preferential lane of Lungotevere Aventino in the direction of via della Greek.

On Sunday, via di San Gregorio will also close to traffic from 6 pm.

Buses diverted to Rome for the Bruce Springsteen concert

There are 20 Atac bus lines that will be diverted on the occasion of the concert:

3Nav

30

44

51

75

81

83

85

87

118

160

170

628

715

716

781

C3

n716

nMC

nME

Line 628 has already been diverted since the beginning of the day on Friday 19 May. Lines 81, 83, 118, 160, 170, 715, 716 and 781 will undergo a change of route starting at 8pm on Saturday, while the remaining lines will be diverted starting at 6pm on Sunday. Line C3 will be diverted on Saturday and Sunday. The night lines n716, nMC, nME will be diverted in the night between Saturday and Sunday and in the night between Sunday and Monday.

What time does the metro close in Rome on Sunday 21st May

The Rome police station has requested that the underground lines be extended until 1.30 in the night. Furthermore, the bus lines nMA (for metro A), nMB (for line B), nMB1 (for line B1) and nMC (for line C) are active on the same routes. For metro A from 21.00 buses will be activated instead of trains.

For safety reasons, the closure of the Circo Massimo stop of Metro B may be ordered.