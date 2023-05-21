Closed the 24th Zagara di Primavera, boom in attendance: “About 10,000 paying guests”

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Closed the 24th Zagara di Primavera, the market exhibition of rare plants eagerly awaited by all Sicilians who have returned, despite the adverse weather forecasts over the weekend, to crowd the avenues of the city garden on time, where…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The 24th Zagara di Primavera closed, attendance boom: “About 10 thousand paying” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».