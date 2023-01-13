[In the fight against the epidemic, we are united as one]

Recently, a mutant strain of the new crown called XBB.1.5 has attracted widespread attention. What are the characteristics of this mutant strain? What is the current situation in the country? Will it cause more serious symptoms? The joint defense and joint control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference and pointed out that after most people are infected with the new coronavirus recently, they will produce antibodies against cross-protection against XBB series mutant strains in a short period of time, which has a certain protective effect, and the protective effect of some groups of people may last for 6 months about. Therefore, at this stage, XBB will not cause large-scale local popularity.

Previously, there were rumors that the mutated strain of the new crown virus would lead to a new round of the epidemic, and that infection with the virus would cause symptoms such as severe diarrhea and vomiting, which once made montmorillonite powder and other drugs for the treatment of diarrhea out of stock. At this press conference, relevant experts’ latest judgments on the mutated strain allowed ordinary people to have a more comprehensive understanding of the mutated strain, and greatly eased their anxiety and fear of unknown viruses. This fully shows that if we respond to social concerns in a timely manner and use authentic and authoritative information to reassure people, the rumors related to the epidemic will be broken without attacking, and the whole society will be more calm in the face of the epidemic.

Barry is only half of 90. Under the positive situation of epidemic prevention and control, it is especially necessary to closely monitor the mutation of the virus to prevent new emergencies. At present, the new coronavirus is still spreading around the world. Faced with such a large infection base, the possibility of the virus mutating during the transmission process exists objectively. Only by strengthening monitoring and early detection can we respond scientifically and minimize losses as much as possible.

Persistence is victory, and unity is victory. The disease control department should further improve the ability to monitor the mutation of the new coronavirus, strengthen the sampling and inspection and sequencing comparison of immigrants, patients, key places and key populations, and release authoritative information to the society in a timely and accurate manner. Only by gathering the majestic power of fighting the epidemic together can we usher in the real dawn as soon as possible.(Author: Yuan Gu)



