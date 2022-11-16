Listen to the audio version of the article

The G20 in Bali is over. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has passed the baton to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indeed, India will be the host of the 2023 edition. The leaders present at the summit approved the final document defined by the “sherpas” without further modifications.

“This year we have witnessed the further negative impact of the war in Ukraine on the global economy. The matter has been discussed. We have reaffirmed our national positions expressed in other fora, including the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly which, in Resolution no. ES-11/1 of March 2, 2022, adopted by a majority (141 votes in favor, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent) strongly deplores the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and requests its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine,” reads the third point of the statement.

G20, most countries condemn war

“Most members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and stress that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – limiting growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, increasing insecurity energy and food and raising the risks to financial stability. There are other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we recognize that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.”

The final formulation approved by the G20 summit serves to keep all 19 member states together: for hours they tried to force the hand of China and India above all, but in vain. However, the evolution of the risks of an even longer-lasting conflict in Ukraine and of the even incidental involvement of NATO countries (the case of the Russian missile that arrived in Poland) could lead to an even stronger isolation of Russia.

Yellen meets the governor of the Chinese central bank and then Giorgetti

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak with China‘s central bank governor Yi Gang today, Nov. 16, in a meeting that could lead to greater economic engagement between the two countries. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, which was overshadowed by news that a rocket fell on NATO member Poland, killing two and raising concerns that the conflict in Ukraine could spread beyond its borders . The leaders of the G7 and European nations present at the summit gathered to discuss the situation. Yellen will also hold her first meeting with Italy’s new Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, also today, as the G20 summit closes its doors.