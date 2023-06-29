Closure of the Kremlin, but surprise agreement between Zuppi and Kirill. Which says: “Churches can work together for peace and justice”

Closing of Kremlin: “There are no conditions to resolve the situation in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means and therefore the Russia will continue its special military operation.” But a surprise understanding with the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill: “Churches can work together to serve the cause of peace and justice”. It is the result obtained by the cardinal Matthew Maria Zuppipresident of the Italian Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Bologna, sent by Pope Francis first to Kiev and then to Moscow for a very difficult peace mission. In announcing the cardinal’s second stop, i.e. in Russia, the Vatican had specified that the “main purpose of the initiative is to encourage gestures of humanity, which can help promote a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace” . The reference was to return home of children deported to Russia. Mission requested directly by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to Bergoglio in the private audience held in the Vatican on May 13, 2023. But it was clear that Zuppi’s trip to Moscow also wanted to strengthen relations between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Patriarchate which, precisely because of the war in Ukraine, had become very tense. In fact, Kirill has always supported and justified the conflict, to the point of being repeatedly defined by Francis as a “Putin’s altar boy”. Tensions that have repeatedly caused the postponement of the second meeting between the Pope and the Patriarch after the truly historic one on February 12, 2016 in Havana, almost a thousand years after the great schism of 1054 in Christianity between the Catholic Church of the West and that Eastern Orthodox.

The summit between Kirill and Zuppi was quite cordial. “The cardinal – the Patriarch affirmed at the beginning of the conversation – is accompanied by brothers whom I know well”. And he added: “We appreciate that His Holiness sent you to Moscow. You are in charge of one of the largest metropolises in Italy and are a famous archbishop who is carrying out an important service for the people of him ”. Kirill then said he was convinced that “it is important that all the forces of the world unite to prevent a major armed conflict”. For his part, the cardinal confirmed that “the Pope really wanted me to meet Patriarch Kirill to find out his opinion on the situation we find ourselves in and on a possible meeting with him”. Also present was Metropolitan Antonij of Volokolamsk, chairman of the Department of External Affairs of the Moscow Patriarchate, received by Francis at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, a few hours after his resignation from the Gemelli Polyclinic, on June 16, 2023. It was precisely during that long audience that Bergoglio planned the summit between Kirill and Zuppi, communicating the topics to be discussed by telephone to the cardinal.

However, it was not obvious that the cardinal would be received by a member of the Russian government. However, the meeting with the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, was a sign of great respect for the Pontiff. Nonetheless, at least for now, there is no margin for a peace agreement, even if the door to dialogue remains open. Appearance, the latter, anything but to be underestimated. “It was – said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov – an exchange of views and information on humanitarian issues in the context of the Ukrainian situation. There are no specific decisions or agreements. If necessary, the dialogue will continue”. Satisfaction was also registered by Monsignor Paolo Pezzi, archbishop of Moscow and president of the Russian Catholic bishops: “The cardinal’s meeting with Ushakov took place in a positive atmosphere. The main topic was the humanitarian problems related to refugees, including minors”.

Fundamental, precisely on this issue, was the interview with the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova Belova. The woman, by the way, is the object, together with the president Vladimir Putinof a arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court on charges of deportation of children from Ukraine. He accuses that the official rejects. “We carry out our work – the commissioner explained to Zuppi – in an open and coherent way. I am sure that Christian love and mercy will help in dialogue and mutual understanding”. At the end of his mission, the cardinal presided over the Mass of the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul in the Moscow Cathedral dedicated to the Mother of God, also addressing those present in Russian. The cardinal, explained the apostolic nuncio in Russia and Uzbekistan, archbishop Giovanni D’Aniello, brought “the greetings, closeness and prayers of the Holy Father and of the entire Catholic community”, invoking above all the gift of peace. The Vatican diplomat also highlighted that “the mission that the Pope has entrusted to Cardinal Zuppi is to identify and encourage humanitarian initiatives that allow us to start a journey that, we hope, will lead to the much desired peace”. Back in Rome, the president of the CEI will obviously report to Bergoglio who will evaluate, together with the Vatican Secretariat of State, the further steps to be taken to consolidate the results achieved so far, especially with the Orthodox.

At the same time, Francis met the wives of eighteen Ukrainian ambassadors on mission to the world at the Casa Santa Marta. “War is always a defeat”, reiterated Bergoglio who has returned to stigmatizing the horror of conflicts, starting with that in Ukraine. The Pope recalled that, when he was eleven, he “learned to serve mass in Ukrainian from a chaplain who was in Buenos Aires. Then this chaplain was called to Rome and they made him bishop”. The women, accompanied by the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, also participated in the general audience on June 28 in St. Peter’s Square and in the solemnity mass of the patron saints of Rome presided over by Francis in the Vatican Basilica. Immediately after the celebration, at the Angelus the Pope invited the faithful to “not get tired of praying for peace, especially for the Ukrainian people, who are in my heart every day”.

Twitter: @FrancescoGrana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

