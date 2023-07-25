Home » clouds of smoke and houses on fire
World

clouds of smoke and houses on fire

by admin
clouds of smoke and houses on fire

by gds.it – ​​58 seconds ago

Palermo continues to burn. Over eighty interventions by firefighters in the Palermo area: after Mondello and Sferracavallo to have been affected by the flames, as well as the areas of the province between Terrasini and Cinisi, also the Borgo Nuovo district, where the smoke has now affected the entire district. Residents of the area have…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, nightmare in Borgo Nuovo: clouds of smoke and houses on fire appeared 58 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "Big Brother Vip", Oriana Marzoli is the first finalist

You may also like

Six ISIS terrorists convicted of the 2016 Brussels...

Udinese – Rodrigo Becao’s replacement chosen: here is...

“Awarding the network without compromising employment”, the point...

House of Miloš Bojanić in Montenegro | Entertainment

Russian Army Seizes Town in Lugansk: Ukrainian Army...

“I shot my sister-in-law”

ARAB REVOLUTION AND ITALY PERFORMER BY PROXY

FromSoftware brings us a long demo of Armored...

The Chinese minister who has not been seen...

Israel, even the markets and Morgan Stanley reject...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy