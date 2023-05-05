Clouds on the crown of Charles not yet king of hearts, but the country stops for the show

LONDON – The “Twilight King”, the pro-Republican newspaper calls him Guardian. The “Twilight King”, whose reign “begins under a dark cloud”. But there will be a lot of clouds for King Charles III and his 70-year awaited coronation: today the weather could be so bad that in the afternoon the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace is at risk, to admire the Raf planes in the sky above London.

E però “it’s good to be king”, cantava Tom Pettyfrom Buckingham Palace swear that “it will be a success”, according to the royal biographer Robert Hardman “this is the biggest show in Global Britain” and from 12 noon the historic coronation of Charles III and the former “rottweiler” (Diana dixit) Queen Camilla today in London will also be the most multi-religious and multicultural.

Beyond Jill Biden, Emmanuel Macron and 200 leaders and heads of state, for Italy there is the president Sergio Mattarellawho attended the reception at Buckingham Palace last night and earlier had the honor of being received by the monarch in a confidential meeting with other counterparts, such as the German Frank-Walter Steinmaier.

The route of the royal procession Charles’ outward journey will be 2.1 kilometers, and from Buckingham Palace the procession will flow amid thousands of Union Jack flags along the Mall, Admiralty Arch, Whitehall and finally Parliament Square, up to Westminster Abbey. To return to the palace, the king will travel the same route as he went for “practicality and safety”. Elizabeth II instead chose a huge crowd of even 8 kilometres, stretching to Piccadilly Circus and Regent Street.

See also Russia, US ambassador summoned for electoral interference: "Irrefutable evidence" The ceremony at Westminster Abbey The real show will be inside Westminster Abbey, from 11 on Saturday – 12 in Italy – for about two hours. All faiths and not just the Church of England will participate in the ceremony for the first time. It will be the most diverse and multicultural coronation ever. In the presence of hundreds of foreign heads of state and before Archbishop Justin Welby, the Sovereign will address the people: “I am here to serve, not to be served”. viewers around the world Seventy years ago 27 million Britons tuned in for the first televised coronation, that of Elizabeth II. This time there will be at least 300 million viewers worldwide. King Charles promised a “leaner” monarchy, even at the coronation: only two thousand invited to Westminster Abbey, in central London, where this ceremony has always been celebrated since the Norman conquest of 1066. Eight thousand were instead present for mother Elizabeth . The objects of the ritual The official investiture will take place with the precious Globe and Scepter of the sovereign that the Archbishop of Canterbury will place on the altar. The coronation with the 2.23 kilo St. Edward’s Crown, made of gold and with 444 gems and diamonds, used since 1661. Then Charles will sit on the legendary “Coronation Chair” of coronations since the 14th century. Under the seat, the sacred red sandstone Stone of Destiny stolen by Edward I during the English invasion of Scotland in 1269. Camilla and the royal carriage

Charles strenuously wanted Camilla to be queen in her own right (without "consort"): the 75-year-old will wear the crown of Queen Mary (Maria di Teck) and she too will be blessed, for the first time in public. The royal couple will return to the palace in the glorious 1762 Gold State Coach, the most important of the Windsors and used for every coronation parade ever since. It will travel the same route as the outward journey for "practicality and safety".

Sure, this pompous, millennial event, with its legendary Coronation Chair, golden St Edward’s Crown and sovereign orb, inspires infectious curiosity, even in Republicans like the rock star Nick Cave. But for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, the anticipation was much more overwhelming, intoxicating. On TV you will still see the irreducible fans of the monarchy crowded along the Mall, the flags on Regents Street and Piccadilly Circus, the decorations of the shops in Westminster which also have to live, there will be three days of revelry and banquets. Like ‘The Crown’, the monarchy is still solid, even though a YouGov poll last month indicated that 58% of Britons prefer an elected head of state.

When one moves away from the center, the tributes to the king become rarer. There is much more indifference among people. Charles in the polls remains the fifth most loved Windsor behind Kate, William, his sister Anna and even the late Queen Elizabeth. And this time there is the risk that thousands of anti-monarchists and republicans will ruin the party starting from the statue of Charles I, beheaded in 1649. So there will be the largest security operation in the capital, with 31,000 agents between Westminster and Buckingham Palace, where Charles , Camilla and the royal family will make a procession through the crowd. But the return from the church will be only two kilometers against the eight of mommy Elizabeth.



And so, also to rekindle expectation, atmosphere and turnout, yesterday Carlo, Kate and William (without Camilla) unexpectedly indulged in a crowd along the boulevard of the Mall, shaking hands with those present amid camping tents, abstruse hats and banners Union Jacks. Only in three, perfect epiphany of Charles’s “lean monarchy” that his sister Anna contested a few days ago. By the way, Harry and the infamous Andrea won’t have a formal role, as they are no longer “in service” royals: no carriage, no balcony, no official photos, sitting who knows where in the abbey. The rebel Prince, who arrived yesterday, will remain only 24 hours before escaping to California from Meghan and her eldest son Archie who is 4 years old.

Meanwhile, William discusses with the “subjects”, Kate comments with an American woman: “Are we nervous? A little, but we and the king can’t wait!”. An old Venetian gentleman in the front row yells at the king, in Italian: “I was here for her mother’s Jubilee, and now for her too!”. The 74-year-old Carlo nods, smiles, but, compared to his son and daughter-in-law, he doesn’t linger. To the fans, he dedicates at most a couple of vague words each. With someone, however, he unbuttons: “I hope it doesn’t rain too much tomorrow!”.

Royal Family, Princess Anne criticizes her brother King Charles: “I do not agree with the lean monarchy” by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera

02 Maggio 2023



More trouble. China has confirmed the presence of the vice president at the ceremony Han ZhengHong Kong’s liberticidal architect: “tremendous insult”, says the last British governor Lord Patten. But above all in the past few hours, several Commonwealth countries, such as Belize and Jamaica, have invoked the republic when the coronation has not even begun.

A study on Daily Mail tells how 6 out of 14 nations with Charles as head of state today would vote goodbye to the monarchy, including Canada and Australia. Maybe the king won’t go mad like another elderly king, Shakespeare’s King Lear. But, after today’s lavish hangover, the difficult part for Carlo begins right now. God save the King.