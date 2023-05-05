Clouds on the crown of Charles not yet king of hearts, but the country stops for the show

LONDON – The “Twilight King”, the pro-Republican newspaper calls him Guardian. The “Twilight King”, whose reign “begins under a dark cloud”. But there will be a lot of clouds for King Charles III and his 70-year awaited coronation: today the weather could be so bad that in the afternoon the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace is at risk, to admire the Raf planes in the sky above London.
E però “it’s good to be king”, cantava Tom Pettyfrom Buckingham Palace swear that “it will be a success”, according to the royal biographer Robert Hardman “this is the biggest show in Global Britain” and from 12 noon the historic coronation of Charles III and the former “rottweiler” (Diana dixit) Queen Camilla today in London will also be the most multi-religious and multicultural.
Beyond Jill Biden, Emmanuel Macron and 200 leaders and heads of state, for Italy there is the president Sergio Mattarellawho attended the reception at Buckingham Palace last night and earlier had the honor of being received by the monarch in a confidential meeting with other counterparts, such as the German Frank-Walter Steinmaier.
Sure, this pompous, millennial event, with its legendary Coronation Chair, golden St Edward’s Crown and sovereign orb, inspires infectious curiosity, even in Republicans like the rock star Nick Cave. But for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, the anticipation was much more overwhelming, intoxicating. On TV you will still see the irreducible fans of the monarchy crowded along the Mall, the flags on Regents Street and Piccadilly Circus, the decorations of the shops in Westminster which also have to live, there will be three days of revelry and banquets. Like ‘The Crown’, the monarchy is still solid, even though a YouGov poll last month indicated that 58% of Britons prefer an elected head of state.
When one moves away from the center, the tributes to the king become rarer. There is much more indifference among people. Charles in the polls remains the fifth most loved Windsor behind Kate, William, his sister Anna and even the late Queen Elizabeth. And this time there is the risk that thousands of anti-monarchists and republicans will ruin the party starting from the statue of Charles I, beheaded in 1649. So there will be the largest security operation in the capital, with 31,000 agents between Westminster and Buckingham Palace, where Charles , Camilla and the royal family will make a procession through the crowd. But the return from the church will be only two kilometers against the eight of mommy Elizabeth.
And so, also to rekindle expectation, atmosphere and turnout, yesterday Carlo, Kate and William (without Camilla) unexpectedly indulged in a crowd along the boulevard of the Mall, shaking hands with those present amid camping tents, abstruse hats and banners Union Jacks. Only in three, perfect epiphany of Charles’s “lean monarchy” that his sister Anna contested a few days ago. By the way, Harry and the infamous Andrea won’t have a formal role, as they are no longer “in service” royals: no carriage, no balcony, no official photos, sitting who knows where in the abbey. The rebel Prince, who arrived yesterday, will remain only 24 hours before escaping to California from Meghan and her eldest son Archie who is 4 years old.
Meanwhile, William discusses with the “subjects”, Kate comments with an American woman: “Are we nervous? A little, but we and the king can’t wait!”. An old Venetian gentleman in the front row yells at the king, in Italian: “I was here for her mother’s Jubilee, and now for her too!”. The 74-year-old Carlo nods, smiles, but, compared to his son and daughter-in-law, he doesn’t linger. To the fans, he dedicates at most a couple of vague words each. With someone, however, he unbuttons: “I hope it doesn’t rain too much tomorrow!”.
by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera
More trouble. China has confirmed the presence of the vice president at the ceremony Han ZhengHong Kong’s liberticidal architect: “tremendous insult”, says the last British governor Lord Patten. But above all in the past few hours, several Commonwealth countries, such as Belize and Jamaica, have invoked the republic when the coronation has not even begun.
A study on Daily Mail tells how 6 out of 14 nations with Charles as head of state today would vote goodbye to the monarchy, including Canada and Australia. Maybe the king won’t go mad like another elderly king, Shakespeare’s King Lear. But, after today’s lavish hangover, the difficult part for Carlo begins right now. God save the King.