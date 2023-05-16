Club del Río, protagonists of Secreto A Voces by San Miguel

tickets to see tomorrow may 17 to the people of Madrid Club del Río at El Pumajero in Barcelona are already available. Now there will only be one more concert that will be added to those that we have already been able to see in this third cycle of concerts organized by San Miguel and in collaboration with DICE and PPL United. In other editions, names like Israel Fernandez, Women, DORA, Mori, Mala Rodriguez, Child of Elche, Bikoko o Ed Maverickamong others.

Regarding the current cycle, there are eight shows spread over different areas of Barcelona at a price of €15 per ticket (with a Magna beer included in it). You only have two left to live the experience, and the first of the two is tomorrow’s Club del Río. So far, in this cycle it has been possible to see Rusowsky, Jimena Amarillo, Delafé, Núria Graham, Pol Batlle & Rita Payés y joe twilight at places like Teatre Coliseum, Ocean Drive, Metric, Juno House Club and Hotel ME.

In these events you will be able to enjoy seeing your favorite artists live in a more reserved and exclusive way, since only 40 tickets go on sale per show. The names and rooms are made known through the Dice App and the social networks of those involved.

