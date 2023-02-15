Barely the CHAN finished, that Africa opened up to the world again. Taking place in Morocco, the 2023 Club World Cup ended with a sensational performance by the Saudi Arabian clubAl Hilal.

Al Ahly fall again in the semi-finals

2006, 2020, 2021 and now 2023. For the fourth time in their history, Al Ahly will not play in the Club World Cup final. Humiliated by Real Madrid in the semi-finals (4-1), the Cairo National will be content with fourth place to console themselves, knocked down by Flamengo after leading 2-1. Final score: 4-2.

Eliminated by the surprising team of Al Hilal, the brazilian will not bring a smile back to their country, after the Qatari disillusionment. They leave with a well-deserved bronze medal that they won’t keep around their necks for long…

Saudi Arabia takes center stage

After Messi’s victory over Argentina in Qatar, Ronaldo’s signing at Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia is back on the footballing scene. Al Hilal got rid of the mythical Regatta Club to give themselves the right to face the immense Real Madrid in the final. A victory in itself, which will end in a prolific defeat, sadly famous: 5-3.

Vinicius wandered around and the Moroccan supporters enjoyed themselves. What happiness for this sport king which, more than the new consecration of the White Housewill retain from this fine journey of the quadruple Asian champion, the expression of his universality.

