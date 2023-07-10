Cluster bombs, escalation after the US move: the threat from Russia

Cluster bombs, which the United States has decided to supply to Ukraine, could represent a further escalation of the conflict. This is supported by the leaders of Moscow, but also many European countries have expressed their opposition to the choice made over the weekend in Washington. The reassurance from Kiev, according to which the bombs will not be dropped on Russian territory but will serve to free the areas occupied by Kremlin troops, is of little use. On the other hand, neither Americans nor Ukrainians, let alone Vladimir Putin, have ever ratified the convention with which over 120 states have committed for years not to use cluster bombs, a sort of “Matryoshka” device within which numerous smaller munitions are inserted ready to hit a larger area than the main blast. Their greatest danger is given by their wider range and by the fact that the “sub-bombs” often remain unexploded and can cause devastating effects in the long run.

Read also: Meloni between Biden and Kennedy junior. Bisignani: “The idyll risks crashing on the Silk Road”

Naturally, the reactions of the two parties involved were different. «Cluster munitions are extremely important for Ukraine. They somehow compensate for our shell deficit and partially restore parity on the battlefield,” Volodymyr Zelensky’s top adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted today. Moscow, on the other hand, through the arsonist Dmitry Medvedev, lashed out against Joe Biden, defined by the former president as “a grandfather with one foot in the grave” who wants to cause a nuclear escalation. “One could say that he is an old sick man suffering from senile dementia. Like he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Perhaps the dying grandfather, obsessed with morbid fantasies, simply decided to walk away, causing a nuclear Armageddon to take half of humanity with him to the afterlife.

Read also: NATO, Germany blocks Ukraine’s path: because it is blocking membership

However, Medvedev forgets that his army has already used cluster bombs several times in the sixteen months of conflict and that his country has never signed the international convention to ban them. As far as our country is concerned, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto recalled that Rome had signed the ban on these dangerous munitions but also underlined that Russia is making extensive use of them in Ukraine. Giorgia Meloni herself reiterated that “Italy adheres to the international convention which prohibits the production, transfer and storage of cluster munitions” but also underlined “Russia’s condemnation of aggressive war, total and constant support to the resistance of Ukraine, the commitment with the allies to build a new and stronger security model for Europe”.

Read also: Poland, the border with Belarus is scary: the move against the Wagners

Meanwhile, Russia attacked Turkey for yesterday’s delivery of prisoners of war belonging to the Azov battalion during Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit: “It is a violation of the agreements in force” by both Kiev and Ankara. Thundering against Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov. “Russia has not been informed of the transfer of the Azov commanders from Turkey” and this decision by Turkey, so far careful to maintain a certain equidistance between Russia and Ukraine, could have serious repercussions from a diplomatic point of view. In the field, however, today saw the downing of a missile launched from Kiev towards Kerch and the bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Traffic on the artery was blocked for a long time and only in the afternoon, on the peninsula, did the situation return to normal.