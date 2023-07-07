Home » Cluster bombs for the Ukrainian army: Biden gives the green light
World

Cluster bombs for the Ukrainian army: Biden gives the green light

by admin
Cluster bombs for the Ukrainian army: Biden gives the green light

NEW YORK – President Joe Biden leaves for Europe carrying cluster bombs for Ukraine. This was confirmed by the national security adviser Jake Sullivanexplaining that they are a strategic necessity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky it will be welcomed in Vilnius, but the summit will not sanction Kiev’s entry, indicating the steps to be taken to join the Alliance. Instead, the US hopes to welcome

See also  Israel, 3300-year-old burial cave discovered: "It has remained completely intact since the time of Ramses II"

You may also like

Palestinians in Jenin confront PA after deadly Israeli...

The United States will supply cluster bombs to...

Government crisis in Holland, the Rutte executive fell

The archbishop of York criticizes the ‘Our Father’:...

Holland: the Rutte government falls on the immigration...

Kiev will have cluster bombs from the United...

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Alberto Núñez Feijóo Express...

Turkey Delays Approval for Sweden’s NATO Membership, Negotiations...

Zeke, Charnego and more at the eighth Sardina...

Dragan Milanović Akvana Novoteks | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy