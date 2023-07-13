Cluster bombs in Kiev mark a change of strategy: useful for stemming Moscow’s advance, but will limit the counter-offensive

For a few days now, there has been talk of sending the so-called to Kiev cluster bombs (cluster bomb). This decision is “justified” by the fact that, as the US Undersecretary of Defense explained, Colin H. Kahlin a briefing, “we want to make sure that Ukrainians have sufficient artillery to carry on theirs counteroffensive which is progressing a little slower than some had hoped”. On the other hand, however, there is the secretary of state Antony Blink who instead justified the decision as necessary to ensure the Defense of Ukraine from Russian aggression, given that “ammunition is running out”. And analyzing the characteristics of this type of weapon, the second version seems the most plausible – to create huge minefields it allows you to stem the advance of the enemy, but puts aside the hypothesis of an advance.

The decision to also supply this type of weapon did not leave the European Allies indifferent, who remind Washington that there is Oslo Convention which establishes, since 2008, the ban on cluster bombs, providing for the prohibition of the use, production, trade and storage of cluster bombs, and which also commits governments to destroy existing stocks in military arsenals. However, the United States of America did not sign it. Indeed Blinken, during an interview with Nbcgiven the worrying situation of stocks of armaments of European countries, has seen fit to underline how the sending of cluster bomb has now become essential to allow Ukrainians to continue defending themselves against Russian aggression. Listening to the statements of the American diplomat, therefore, one could hypothesize that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has reached a dead end and that, despite the huge quantities of equipment and armaments supplied by the West, the Ukrainians have failed to achieve significant tactical results.

A reading that arises from the analysis of the very characteristics of cluster bombs. These are ordnance designed to saturate (or cover) large areas of land for make them unworkable to any enemy. The area interdiction weapon usually consists of a dispenser with a number of submunitions consisting of small bombs or mines equipped with one or more types of fuzes. The latter can be of the type delayed effectwhereby the submunition becomes active only after a predetermined period of time, or of the type self-destructiveso the bomb is active as soon as it is dropped but, after a certain pre-programmed time, it becomes harmless (there is no mathematical certainty anyway).

The cluster bomb can be employed in aircraft bombsin granate of medium and large caliber for artillery howitzers (155 and 203 mm) as well as from roots from 227 mm used by the American system HIMARS. Until a few years ago, the European NATO countries used submunition dispensers, hooked up to fighter-bombers Tornado IDS, such as the German MW-1 (also supplied to the Italian Air Force) and the English JP-233. As an example, a single MW-1 dispenser was capable of carrying a combination of 4,500 small bombs anti-tank and anti-personnel hollow charge.

L’Usaf, the US Air Force, has developed, on the basis of the experience of the Vietnamese conflict, a wide range of cluster bombs that can be used as armament for fighter-bombers. An example are the BLU-91/B anti-tank magnetic mines, designed to be dropped at high speed, in order to to forbid to an enemy force access to a certain area: it goes without saying that the aforementioned area would also remain off-limits for the forces that have used this weapon system. This is why the supply of cluster ordnance, on closer examination, appears to be the result of a tactical change in the field, as the Ukrainians would need to interdict the Russians from parts of the territory they still control but which a possible offensive by Kremlin could put you at serious risk. Territory, however, which would also become impassable for the troops of Volodymyr Zelensky.