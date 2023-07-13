Cluster bombs, Minniti to La7: “If used, remediation after the war lasts 20 years”. Negri: “Ukraine risks being desertified”

“Cluster bombs? If you were part of the leadership ucraina, I would think about it before using them because the dramatic problem is what remains on the ground. There quenching and tempering in the reconstruction phase of Ukraine it would become very difficult, it takes even 20 years to make it. And reconstruction belongs precisely to the Ukrainian leadership, so having fewer structural impediments would be an advantage for them too”. Thus, a The wind that blows (La7), the former Minister of the Interior Marco Minniti expresses its concerns about the use of cluster bomb to strengthen the Ukrainian counter-offensive and to pierce the Russian trenches.

Minniti remembers that in the Nato some countries, such as Italy, have adhered to the international convention that bans cluster bombs, other countries have not. And applauds the position of the Meloni governmentwhich reaffirmed its adherence to the convention.

Of the same opinion is the journalist of the Manifesto Alberto Negri: “Ukrainians must think carefully before using cluster bombs, because the aftermath is the most terrible thing about conflicts and, as I myself have seen in Afghanistan, in Siria, in Iraqthe reclamations also last for decades. We risk desertifying this part of central Europe. Ukraine joining NATO? Surely NATO has entered the Ukraine – he explains – In these 500 days or so of war, the NATO countries have allocated $160 billion in military aid. In reality, the Ukrainian army is already an army of the Atlantic Alliance in terms of weapons, structures and above all in terms of motivation. So, in a sense, Ukraine is already in NATO“.

And he concludes bitterly: “Then we will see how this conflict ends. Let’s not delude ourselves: this war can only end with a ceasefire. But peace for those populations may not come in this generation“.

