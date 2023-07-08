Cluster bombs on Ukraine, all the times Kiev and the West have called attacks on civilians and landmines “war crimes”

Administration last night Biden confirmed willingness to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to fight the Russian invader. So the United States will supply the lethal weapons, banned in 111 countries for the devastating effects and on the civilian population, to the army of Kiev. The general Patrick Ryder announced that the United States will “carefully select” cluster munitions for Ukraine to have a limited error rate, referring to the percentage of sub-munitions carried by each shell that would remain unexploded. The fact remains that the use of cluster bombs inevitably has effects on the population because it has an indiscriminate effect on its range of action. The real risk is that their use will cause the number of civilian casualties and turn the affected areas into minefields which will cause deaths and mutilations for the next few years. A decision that clashes with the innumerable statements made by Ukrainian, American and pro-Ukrainian coalition leaders in this year and a half of war, during which they had conveyed a very specific message: “Breaking civilians indiscriminately is a war crime“. Exactly what cluster bombs inevitably do.

Here are all the statements by Ukraine and the West against bombing civilians and landmines:

February 28, 2022 – The first charge of war crimes by Volodymyr Zelensky it arrived a few days after the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin. It was February 28, 2022 when the Ukrainian president, after terrible bombings on Kharkiv, said that targeting “a peaceful city, with peaceful residential areas, without military facilities” was a war crime. “It’s not about stray shots – he added -, but about the deliberate destruction of people”. A few days later, the American vice president clarified the concept again, Kamala Harris: “Deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime,” he said.

March 17, 2022 – The tragedy of the Russian bombing of the Teatro di Mariupol, where dozens of people were hiding. A deliberate attack on a civilian facility that the British government called “a clear violation of international law”. US Secretary of State, Antony Blink, reiterated that “Russia continues to attack hospitals and schools in Ukraine. Yesterday, Russian forces bombed a theater and opened fire on a group of civilians who were standing in line for bread. I personally agree with Joe Biden, willfully targeting civilians is a war crime.” The next day, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, he said: “The law is clear. It is a crime to intentionally target civilians. It is a crime to intentionally target civilian targets.” And also the deputy spokeswoman for the US State Department, Jaline Porteragreed: “Striting civilians is a war crime.”

April 4, 2022 – In the first weeks of the war, even the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellalaunched his condemnation against the shedding of Landmines in the warring territories. The use of cluster bombs, in addition to the immediate damage caused by hundreds of simultaneous explosions, it also has the lethal characteristic of leaving dozens, if not hundreds, of small unexploded ordnance on the battlefield ready to explode if picked up or trampled on. The head of state was clear on this: “Every war is inhumane. In wars decisions can be made so cruel as to go beyond any limit of horror. Disseminating the land with anti-personnel mines and using special devices, which have the aim of terrorizing the population and causing massacres of unarmed citizens, is one of these and constitutes a crime against humanity”.

April 5, 2022 – On this date comes the first denunciation of the use of cluster bombs by the Russians in the Ukrainian theater, after having also used them in other conflicts, the last of which Syria. And it was the Ukrainian General Staff who denounced it: “Russian troops carried out attacks on Mykolaiv with cluster munitions prohibited by the Geneva Convention. Civilian housing and medical facilities, including a children’s hospital, were hit. And there have been dead and wounded, including children“.

April 8, 2022 – On the day of the missile attack on the Kramatorsk stationAccusations arose from one side to the other. It has never been possible to ascertain who was responsible for the raid that killed over 50 people, but on that occasion the then British Government Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, didn’t think twice about being “shocked by horrific reports of a Russian missile attack on civilians at Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine. Targeting civilians is a war crime and we will hold Russia and Putin to account.” The then White House spokesman, Only Psaki, instead he said that “the attack on the Kramatorsk station is another of the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine”. Zelensky was clear: “Like the massacre of loofahlike so many other Russian war crimes, the attack on Kramatorsk must be included among the charges that will be brought to court, which it will have to happen”.

June 27, 2022 – In the summer, Russia bombed a shopping center in Kremenchuk, resulting in numerous innocent victims. An action that also caused the reaction of the G7: “We solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk. We join Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack. Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account”.

July 14, 2022 – Nearly a month later, a horrific Russian rocket attack took the lives of at least 23 people a Vinnytsia, a city in central Ukraine hundreds of kilometers away from the front. Also on that occasion, after a deliberate attack on civilians, the international community harshly condemned the actions of the Russian forces. “A clear terrorist act“, Volodymyr Zelensky called it. While the Austrian Foreign Ministry “firmly condemned the atrocious attack”, underlining that those guilty of this “war crime” must be called to account.

July 29, 2022 – similar reaction is registered by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kulebaafter the attack on a prison in the Donetsk region: “Russia has committed another appalling war crime by bombing a correctional facility in theOlenivka occupied where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and to recognize Russia as one Terrorist state“.

September 12, 2022 – Russia carried out a new wave of large-scale raids, affecting more than 30 settlements, including Kramatorsk, KostiantynivkaDnipro, Pavlohrad e Velykomykhailivka. On that occasion, the Army General Staff spoke of a “terrorist act” against “a critical infrastructure in Kharkiv”.

October 10, 2022 – New attacks from Moscow and new outrage from Ukraine: Russia has “launched at least 84 missiles against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. Energy facilities, residential buildings, universities, schools and museums have been among the Russian targets. The deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime and Russia has proved once again that it is a terrorist state.” On the same day, the French foreign minister tweeted: “I strongly condemn today’s indiscriminate Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. The intentional targeting of civilian populations is a war crime.” Even the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciucaexpressed himself in this sense speaking of “a war crime that tramples on the charter of the United Nations”.

November 21, 2022 – This time he is the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhaylo Podolyakto define the Russian attacks on Kherson as a “war crime”: “The Russian Federation has started systematically bombing Kherson from the left bank. There is no military logic – they just want to take revenge on the locals. This is a huge war crime.”

January 16, 2023 – It also exhibits the Sweden with his prime minister, Ulf Kristersson: “Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes.”

March 9, 2023 – Speaks Ursula von der Leyen: “I spoke to Zelensky today following the indiscriminate rocket attacks on Ukraine last night. Russia’s deliberate attack on civilians and the energy grid is a war crime. This strengthens our common determination to continue progressing in Ukraine’s reform efforts along the path to EU membership”.

26 maggio 2023 – A very heavy Russian attack on Dniprowhich cost the lives of two civilians, is described by Zelensky as “another crime against humanity by the Russians”.

June 28, 2023 – Kramatorsk again. This time Russian missiles hit a ristorante also attended by the international press. Thus the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Joseph Borrell, condemns the deliberate act: “In another demonstration of the terror Russia is inflicting on Ukrainian civilians, a cruise missile hit a restaurant and shopping center in Kramatorsk. This was a well-known meeting point for the international press. Once again, Russia continues to violate international law and commit war crimes.”

July 7, 2023 – After the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbockinitially criticized the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine, the federal government protested understanding for US plans. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in fact, he stated: “We are sure that our US friends have not taken the decision to provide the appropriate ammunition lightly”. Cluster munitions would be used by Ukraine “for protect its civilian population“. This would be a deployment by its government to liberate its territory, Hebestreit said. There GermaniaHowever, like the vast majority of European countries, it has signed a treaty banning cluster munitions. The office of United Nations for human rights in Geneva, in fact, said he was against the project: “Such munitions kill and maim people long after the end of a conflict – said a spokeswoman – Therefore, their use should be stopped immediately”. Cluster bombs, despite the justifications of Washington and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergcannot in fact be considered defensive weapons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

