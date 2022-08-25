Home World Cluster bombs, soaring in the number of victims since the beginning of the war in Ukraine
World

Cluster bombs, soaring in the number of victims since the beginning of the war in Ukraine

by admin
Cluster bombs, soaring in the number of victims since the beginning of the war in Ukraine

In 2021, 149 people were hit by cluster bombs. The data that the Cluster Munition Coalition (CCM), a coalition of non-governmental organizations co-founded and chaired by Human Rights Watch (HRW) against the use of these weapons, collected in its annual report shows a sharp decline from the 360 ​​victims of the 2020. But in the past year, this progress has been overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

See also  Germany, the archbishop of Munich opens to the abolition of celibacy in the Church: "Some priests would be better off if they were married"

You may also like

Nuclear talks: The truth about Iran and US...

Facebook and Twitter remove pro US social campaign:...

Ukraine’s Independence Day: Russian shelling of train station...

U.S.: Drought causes rivers to dry up and...

Zhang Shanzheng: DPP should apologize Zheng Yunpeng: defend...

Formulate the Japanese version of the “Taiwan Relations...

China-Africa cooperation continues to expand and deepen, with...

Kobe Bryant, 16 million dollars to the widow...

Ukraine latest news. Explosions in the Kiev region....

From Kiev to Lviv, Ukrainians celebrate resistance to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy