In 2021, 149 people were hit by cluster bombs. The data that the Cluster Munition Coalition (CCM), a coalition of non-governmental organizations co-founded and chaired by Human Rights Watch (HRW) against the use of these weapons, collected in its annual report shows a sharp decline from the 360 victims of the 2020. But in the past year, this progress has been overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
