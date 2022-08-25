In 2021, 149 people were hit by cluster bombs. The data that the Cluster Munition Coalition (CCM), a coalition of non-governmental organizations co-founded and chaired by Human Rights Watch (HRW) against the use of these weapons, collected in its annual report shows a sharp decline from the 360 ​​victims of the 2020. But in the past year, this progress has been overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.