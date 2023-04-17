CNA FITA / Heavy vehicles and inspection: absolute priority for road safety – News

Sicily as a virtuous example. Sardinia as an opposite example. And in the midst of a fragmentation of situations, times, ways that bring to mind the country of a thousand bell towers. And all the problems of crumbling that arise for Italy. It is the photograph of a service, or rather a disservice, crucial for road safety and for the economy of road transport: the overhaul of heavy vehicles. It was taken by CNA FITA (Italian Federation of Artisan Transporters), the union of transport companies associated with the Confederation, which mapped the situation through its members from all over Italy.

The CNA FITA initiative stems from a consideration: the waiting times for the inspection of vehicles exceeding 35 quintals of total mass, the so-called heavy vehicles, continue to represent a sore point for the sector. Despite the 2019 Budget Law, amending article 80 of the Highway Code, allowing private inspection centers holding special authorization to carry out inspections of heavy vehicles intended for the transport of non-dangerous or non-perishable goods under controlled temperature and related trailers and semi-trailers. A modality that is added to the revisions at the territorial offices of the motorisations and to the external sessions at authorized car repair activities pursuant to law 870/86. The opportunities offered by the Budget Law had lit the flame of hope among hauliers to forget the biblical delays of the inspections in the Motor Vehicle offices and the costs (and delays) of external sessions, which still need the Motor Vehicle inspectors. And they come to cost four times the rate of the inspection at the civil motorization offices (from 45 to 180 euros per vehicle) mainly due to the incidence of travel of public personnel. But administrative delays, even strikes and other protest initiatives against the opening of the service to private individuals, the need for which is not understood given the delays caused by public offices, are making the hopes kindled by the 2019 Budget Law fade. happy Island.

HAPPY ISLANDS AND NOT – An example of a happy island, an island in every sense, is Sicily. Where the inspections of heavy vehicles are not carried out at the Motor Vehicle offices: everything is in fact delegated to private inspection centers through the system of external sessions of the Motor Vehicle engineers. With the consequence that in Sicily no disservices are reported. Conversely, in Sardinia, where the inspection of heavy vehicles is under the exclusive aegis of public offices, depending on the period in which the inspection is requested, it can take many months or even more than a year. In Cagliari, inspections booked in July 2022 were assigned in September 2023, after 14 months. In Sassari, the revisions requested in September 2022 have even been set for May 2024. In Oristano, the requests in February 2023 will be satisfied in November 2023, after ten months. If you cry in Sardinia, it’s not like in other areas of Italy, even in the North, you laugh. This is the case in Parma where waiting times for a heavy vehicle to be inspected range from 12 to 13 months.