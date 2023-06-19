Home » CNA FITA “The Revenue Agency discloses the amounts of flat-rate deductions for road hauliers” – News
CNA FITA "The Revenue Agency discloses the amounts of flat-rate deductions for road hauliers" – News

CNA FITA “The Revenue Agency discloses the amounts of flat-rate deductions for road hauliers” – News

CNA Fita (National Confederation of Crafts and Small and Medium Enterprises – Italian Federation of Transport and Environment) announces through a note that it appreciates the extension of the deadline for making payments relating to tax returns and IRAP to 20 July next without increase.

And he appreciates even more the fact that the extension was not granted close to the ordinary deadline of 30 June 2023. However, road haulage companies are still waiting for the amount of flat-rate deductions granted to companies in the sector to be disclosed year 2022.

The reduction of the funds allocated for these purposes leads us to believe that we have returned to the pre-Covid amounts and that, therefore, for the year 2022 the amount of the flat-rate deductions will once again be equal to 48 euros for each transport carried out personally by the entrepreneur beyond the municipality in which the company is based, while for journeys made within the municipality, the amount recognized for each journey should be equal to 16.8 euros.

However, in order to carry out the calculations of the taxes due, it is necessary to wait for the official announcement of the amounts by the Revenue Agency, which CNA Fita hopes will be disclosed as soon as possible.

