CNH Industrial yesterday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, would be willing to put new bonds on the market, subject to certain conditions. The aforementioned bonds would be subject to the control and guarantee certificate of two corporate divisions: CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company LLC. Each company is a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC. The latter is the North American arm of CNH Industrial’s global financial services business.

CNH Industrial Capital LLC intends to add the net proceeds of the offering to its general funds and use them for working capital and other general corporate purposes; among the various objectives, there is the purchase of receivables or other assets in the ordinary course of business. The net proceeds may also be used to repay CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s debt as it matures.


