Several confidential documents from the period when the president Joe Biden was vice president were discovered last fall in a private office at Washington which Biden used from 2017 to 2019. A source familiar with the matter told CNN, explaining that the National Archives they referred the matter to the Department of Justice for further investigation. The confidential documents, less than a dozen, were found by Biden’s lawyers. It is unclear what they are about or why they were brought into the office. Federal office holders are required by law to relinquish official records and classified papers upon completion of their government service.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be documents from the Obama-Biden administration, including a small number of documents with classified marks,” he said. Richard Sauber, President Biden’s special adviser in a statement. On the day of the discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House counsel’s office notified the National Archives. The Archive took possession of the materials the following morning.

“The discovery of these documents was made by the president’s lawyers – added Sauber – The documents have not been the subject of any previous request or investigation by the Archives. Since that discovery, the president’s personal lawyers have collaborated with the Archives and the Department of Justice.”