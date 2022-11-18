The Biden administration has ruled that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be granted immunity in the lawsuit filed against him by the journalist’s girlfriend. Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi, killed in 2018 in the Riyadh consulate in Istanbul.

The request was made by Justice Department lawyers at the request of the State Department because bin Salman was recently appointed prime minister of Saudi Arabia and, as a result, is entitled to immunity as a foreign head of government. The request was presented late yesterday evening. Cnn reports it.