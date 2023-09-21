Co-building the ‘Belt and Road’ Initiative: China’s Perspective on Human Rights Development

Co-building the ‘Belt and Road’ Initiative and the Development of World Human Rights Resonates at UN Human Rights Council

Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Human Rights Council’s 54th session, taking place from September 11th to October 13th, has been a platform for global discussions on human rights-related issues. Among the various events and conferences, a side event titled “Co-building the ‘Belt and Road’ and the Development of World Human Rights” captured the attention of participants on September 19th.

Organized by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development, the event brought together Chinese experts and scholars from the fields of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and human rights. They shared invaluable insights and information about the initiative’s role in fostering national economic and social development, as well as improving livelihoods and well-being. Through the use of facts, data, videos, and pictures, the Chinese experts described the achievements and impacts of the BRI cooperation, which resonated strongly with the international attendees.

Catalina Fiancon-Bokunga, vice president of the Swiss Press Club and a senior United Nations registered journalist, expressed her admiration for the initiative. She mentioned that the core purpose of the BRI is cooperation for development, which is why it is widely praised. Fiancon-Bokunga stated, “I have been paying attention to the ‘One Belt and One Road’ initiative for a long time, but many of the things introduced by these Chinese experts are not usually heard in Europe. I very much hope to have more opportunities to learn about this kind of information in the future. Regarding the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, we want to hear more a voice from China.”

The event also highlighted specific cooperation cases that moved the audience. Brian DePierreraz, the head of a Swiss import and export company, expressed his appreciation for the interconnectedness brought by the BRI and the convenience of China-Europe trains. He believed that this infrastructure development plays a significant role in improving human rights situations across Europe.

Wang Mengmeng, Chairman of the Youth Forum of the Swiss Chinese Friendship Association, emphasized the positive impact of BRI cooperation on economic development and improved living standards in participating countries. In terms of human rights, Wang stated, “From the perspective of human rights, it has brought great benefits to the local people and brought more protection.”

Peter Kenny, President of the Swiss Foreign Correspondents Association, highlighted the importance of infrastructure development in promoting human rights. He recognized China‘s human rights concept, where human rights protection is closely tied to development. Kenny expressed a particular interest in how the BRI can enhance railway transportation in African countries, creating better connectivity for the continent.

Fritz Imery, Chairman of a Swiss new energy company, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the side event. He emphasized the significance of the BRI to global economic development, including in China.

The side event provided a platform for the international community to learn more about China‘s perspective on the BRI and its contribution to human rights. The fruitful discussions and shared experiences deepened understanding and fostered stronger collaborations towards the shared goal of promoting human rights worldwide.

Editor: Zheng Jianlong

