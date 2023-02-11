The former coach of Milan, Inter, Juventus and Lazio, Alberto Zaccheroni he is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Cesena hospital. In the late afternoon, the coach from Romagna fell at his home in Cesenatico, hit his head violently on the ground and was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Cesena. The sanitary fixtures – explains the Courier of Romagna – once they arrived at the scene they found the 69-year-old lying on the ground, unconscious, near an internal staircase. The first treatments were given for the head trauma resulting from the fall, but it is not clear whether it was a domestic accident or if the fall is due to a previous illness. However, the exams have painted a serious picture of the situation and for this reason the Romagna coach, who is in any case vigilant, has been hospitalized in intensive care.

