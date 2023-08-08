Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Plane with Two Men on Board

The Coast Guard announced tonight that they have suspended the search for a small plane that went missing last Friday off the coast of Puerto Rico. The aircraft, a Cessna 172, had departed from Aguadilla at approximately 6:00 pm, en route to St. Thomas. It was a training flight, but during the return journey at around 10:00 pm, the plane lost communication with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Two individuals were aboard the aircraft, pilot Oswald Fuentes Román, a young pilot with extensive flying hours, and Karl Richardson, who had more experience in aviation. Despite the joint efforts of the Coast Guard, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, and the Civil Air Patrol, no trace of the plane or its occupants have been found.

The search operation, which began on Friday, focused on the area between the islands of Culebra and St. Thomas. Different search groups, consisting of both air and sea resources, were deployed to cover the designated zones. Major Luis Herrera, representing the Air Patrol, explained that they were conducting visual searches within their assigned patterns to look for any signs of the missing aircraft.

However, after exhaustive efforts and no breakthroughs, the decision was made to suspend the search. The Coast Guard will continue to investigate the incident to determine the cause of the disappearance.

This tragic incident leaves the friends and families of Fuentes Román and Richardson devastated and filled with uncertainty. The aviation community mourns their loss and remains committed to finding answers.