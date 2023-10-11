Home » Cobweb “Angustia” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro
Cobweb "Angustia" (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

Spiderweb debuts with an album with a brief but descriptive title: “Distress”. It may invite you to think that something solemn, adverse and intense follows. And, yes, the lyrics are introspective. And, yes, there is darkness. But, in almost half an hour of clinical-musical study on the psychological state of anguish, with an analysis methodology that follows post-punk patterns, there is room for more.

We met with Txarly Usher, who, on this occasion, is accompanied, on bass, by Mario Gutiérrez, whom we remembered in Downtown Brigade, and who, in addition, has been in charge of the recording and mastering of the album in his Slippery Studio studios. The rest of his colleagues had already been there before on other projects. Orkatz Ira also plays guitar in Txarly Usher and Los Ejemplares, and Peibol, bases, programming, synthesizers, is the other half of Opium Team. There is more of that, I think, of the electropunk of Opium Team, than of, for example, Radiocrimen, but everything contains and everything sustains.

Anxiety, as an emotional state, has its causes, its symptoms and its treatments. All of this is collected in this musical exploration. A single word designates each song and all of them, as a group, discover that emotional study that is carried out on the album. It is sung about, if I may classify it differently, the causes that can lead us to feel anguish: “Fatigue”, “Loneliness” and “Stress” express these conditions with the bristling epidermis conveyed by the synthesizers and voices. The programming, the edge of the strings and the phrasing elevate the atmosphere and expand the meanings of the titles. Thus, different rhythms evoke that fatigue; porous holes unearth loneliness; and repetition reconstructs a stress that is almost danced. Symptoms are also explored. The bass seems to reconstruct those “Temblores”, the synthesizers review “Insomnia” and “Pánico” crawls through the verses of the song. Finally, there is also room for pharmacology. In “Fluoxetine” it is the antidepressant that tries to overcome the anguish with a dominating chorus. And in “Lorazepam,” a directed and variable euphoria seems to revive the effects of the anxiolytic. Music and lyrics, in short, strive to expose, with synthesizers, vaporous and declamatory melodies, different rhythms, all thick and elaborate, the band’s personal vision of the ravages and corollaries of anguish.

The album has a final twist that is seen more than heard. A blood-colored blast furnace decorates the cover. In my eyes, with that evocation, stress and fatigue gain ground, they are generated by the heat of the foundry, and anguish, more than an abstraction, becomes a rooted emotion, which remembers, now like this, what they did Radiocrime in punk opera “Frank’s”. The music puts on the blue diver and sets the local history.

