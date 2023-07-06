Coca-Cola, a whole musical experience at BBK Live

The commitment of Coca Cola with music materializes with his presence in a new edition of the already classic Bilbao festival, one of the most special in Europe. With the last 500 tickets on sale, from July 6 to 8 Mass attendance is expected at the Kobetamendi venue, which this year has been claimed by Pavement, Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix, Róisín Murphy y The Chemical Brothers.

Coca Cola launches this summer a range of musical activations and immersive experiences within its platform Coke Studio. In Spain, the commitment to music materializes in events like this seventeenth BBK Live. And it is that music festivals have become shared experiences that are as valuable as they are attractive, with positive values ​​closely aligned with those of the brand.

Inside your platform Coke Studio, Coca Cola has begun to release the ten original songs that are part of its campaign. Artists from all corners of the world have composed their personal version. The first to come out is “Be Who You Are” by the Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, which is already available on the platforms. In the song, which celebrates the magic that arises when different cultures come together, the Colombian participates CamiloK-Pop idols NewJeansAtlanta rapper J.I.D. and the young British singer-songwriter Cat Burns. In addition to the last three, the other musicians that are part of this new edition are Imagine Dragons (USA), Sam Smith (United Kingdom), Clock at home (Türkiye), Diljit Dosanjh (India/Canada), Inner City Youth Orchestra Of Los Angeles (USA), Jessie Reyez, Shae Gill (Pakistan), Shreya Ghosal (India), XIN LIU (Chinese) and Zack Tabudlo (Filipinas).

In the opinion of Javier Mezamarketing director of Coca Cola in Europe, “music provides connection, fosters self-expression and for many is a catalyst for unforgettable shared experiences”. Like the BBK Live. With its twelve stages on which more than 100 bands and artists will perform this year, the Bilbao festival has been one of the most ambitious and recognizable worldwide for years. In the sixteen previous editions, many of the most important artists on the planet have performed, and its seventeenth installment continues to bet on the variety and quality of the proposals within rock in all its expressions, indie and electronics. Its privileged location in Kobetamendi -a green setting on the outskirts of Bilbao- gives it a unique character.

Within the festival site, in its space Coke Studio, Coca Cola unites music and art in a groundbreaking way, through a colorful and attractive mural created by the artist Blanca Fernandez, whose creation process has been followed through the networks. A singular and attractive work, with the touch of the illustrator, which will have an integrated installation that will allow attendees to create their own piece of music if they directly touch the surface of the mural. Those who participate will be able to take home their own mini clip to share on social networks, with the melody they have created as a base and a visual fragment that will be recorded during their experience in the same space. Coke Studio.

And what can we expect from this imminent new edition of BBK Live? Well, a privileged green environment, excellent gastronomy and above all a range of first-rate names within indie music in all its expressions: from the most refined pop to punk and electronic sounds.

On Thursday the 6th, the most synthetic sounds will take center stage, with The Chemical Brothers y Arca joining Florence + The Machine y M83with national contributions such as Door y West Indian Villain. Hypnotic female-voiced rock from the British Dry Cleaning It is another of the strengths of an intense first day.

Friday has two essential names in the music of the nineties: the North Americans Pavement and his collection of alternative hits, and the French Phoenix. The Blaze, Jamie XX and the irish Roisin Murphy -with a new album about to be released- will put the most sophisticated side to a day that also includes the presence of Berber blues from Tinariwenthe post-punk of the Irish The Murder Capitalelectronic punk on the rise of Catalans The Elite and the classicism of Morgan.

On Saturday you will see the interpretation of the British Arctic Monkeys, the only appearance this year in a festival of those held in our geography. The angry and angular punk of his compatriots will complete the poster Idlesthe incombustible pop of our Love Of Lesbian, Perfume Genius, Young Fathers, Arde Bogotá and emerging names on the national scene such as Dove.

The poster for this ambitious edition is completed with prominent names in international electronic music: Forestthe Electronic Forest, has become a reference for the most avant-garde electronic escapism, and will count on the presence of referents of the genre such as HAAI, Violet, Ben UFO, Sherelle, GAZZI y John Talabot. Those who want to slow down can relax in Lasai, enjoying the best views of Bilbao enjoying the music of Formica, Olivia y Phoebeamong others.

And as is the tradition since 2011, during the same days of the festival, the BBK Live concerts will take place in the City. The Bereziak free access event, which complements the festival’s programming by activating the center of Bilbao, will feature artists as diverse as Queralt Lahoz, Los Fresones Rebeldes, Hidrogenesse y angel stanichamong others.

The link of Coca Cola with music and the festival season will continue throughout the summer and culminate with the Coca-Cola Music Experience. Its next edition, the most ambitious, will be held on September 1 and 2, at the Nuevo Espacio de Festivales in Madrid. they will perform the british Yungblud, Quevedo, María Becerra, Saiko, La Love You, Trueno y West Indian Villainamong more than thirty artists of pop indie rock, hip-hop and the latest urban trends.

