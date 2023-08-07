Coca Cola heading to Sonorama Ribera 2023

The festival Sonorama Ribera 2023, which is held between August 9 and 13, turns twenty-six with what may be its most ambitious and complete edition. All you have to do is take a look at a poster headed by Wilco, Alizzz, Vetusta Morla, Amaral (who are celebrating their 26th anniversary) and Jorge Drexler, among other artists. Coca-Cola did not want to miss it.

Coca Cola continues to strengthen ties with music, and will be present with its own space Coke Studio at the festival that is held every summer in the Burgos town of Aranda de Duero. Sonorama Ribera combines national talent with some first-rate international names, in a natural environment that is as attractive as it is full of gastronomic attractions.

Coca Cola will be in the Aranda de Duero venue with its space Coke Studioin which he combines music and art in a way that is as groundbreaking as it is attractive to the public that attends. Coke Studio commitment to unite people through music, crossing any barrier. The two-story stand will be decorated with an original interactive mural by the young Madrid artist and illustrator Be Fernández. Her colorful and modern style is inspired by the urban art of the 80s. Fernández has contributed her vision to important brands and organizations, and last year she won the award About You Awards from 2022, in Milan.

The artist’s mural will have an integrated installation that will allow anyone who approaches it to create their own piece of music, directly pressing different points of the illustration, which will activate sounds. The assistants will choose a musical base and later, activating the sounds, they will be able to live their own piece of music. As a climax, they will be able to take home both the audio and a mini clip with their interpretation to share on social networks.

Sonorama Ribera It is one of the classic festivals on the national scene, with a rich history dating back to the late 1990s. Its lineups have always combined international and national talent, but the festival has always stood out above all as the perfect showcase for national artists and bands. A philosophy that culminates in a spectacular edition in which many of the essential names in Spanish music of the last two decades coincide, combined with top-of-the-line artists.

This philosophy is seen since Wednesday the 9th, when they act Cupido, Jimena Amarillo, Depedro y Delafé and the Blue Flowersa selection that attests to the great variety of proposals of different styles and different generations that can be enjoyed this year.

The young twin rappers Locust and Proc and the Grenadians Lori Meyers lead the powerful day of a Thursday that also brings together León Benavente, Carlos Sadness, Corizonas, Xoel López, Miss Cafeína y Elephants and Friends. On Friday it is the turn of the singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, Vetusta Morla, Carolina Durantethe Barcelonans Sidoniethe girls of Ginebras with on festive pop, The sticker y long live sweden. As if that were not enough, that same day they will play Miren Iza -Tulsa-, Second and the classics The enemies.

Saturday is the day that Amaral celebrate their silver wedding anniversary, in a concert that is expected to be one of the most special. They share a poster with Wilco, the Chicago band that masterfully combines alternative country and indie rock and never fails live. That same day they will be Alizzz, Arde Bogotá, Iván Ferreiro, La La Love You y Costa bravaamong many others.

On Sunday the festival slows down, although still with an equally suggestive line-up: Grisesthe Argentine band Minor Leagues, Natalia Lacunza, Mutant Children, Siloé y Rodrigo Cuevas They will be in charge of closing an event that, due to the quantity and quality of its proposals, is expected to be unforgettable.

The link of Coca Cola with music has its maximum expression at the Coca-Cola Music Experience festival. Its next edition, probably the most ambitious, will be held on September 1 and 2, at La Caja Mágica in Madrid. they will perform the british Yungblud, Quevedo, Maria Becerra, Saiko and La La Love You, among more than thirty artists. Two emerging hip-hop names have also just confirmed their presence at the festival: Thunder y West Indian Villain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

