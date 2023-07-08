Home » “Cocaine and friendship with Di Ferro”: Miccichè’s report
World

“Cocaine and friendship with Di Ferro”: Miccichè’s report

by admin
“Cocaine and friendship with Di Ferro”: Miccichè’s report

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – “As I have always said, it happened that I bought drugs from Di Ferro. Always and only cocaine”, Gianfranco Miccichè told the prosecutor Giovanni Antoci. Last Wednesday, the regional deputy of Forza Italia, heard as an informed person about the facts, admitted to using drugs. In the record,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Cocaine and friendship with Di Ferro”: Miccichè’s statement appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Attack in Tel Aviv, the autopsy confirms: "No bullets on Parini's body". No doubts about the dynamics

You may also like

“GET BACK TO LEAD THE WEATHER FORECAST!”: 100,000...

Accident in Santo Stefano di Cadore, the families...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Accessing URL

Ukraine, the US breaks the taboo: yes to...

natalija stevanović on eating grass with Đoković |...

Cuban Woman’s Dance Steals the Show at Central...

Charles Manson’s angel of death sees freedom: California...

Conference of babies in Banja Luka | Info

Daily horoscope for July 8, 2023 | Magazine...

Shanghai Cooperation Summit Highlights China’s Support for Taliban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy