Home World Cocaine and heroin hidden in the spare wheel: two young men arrested
World

Cocaine and heroin hidden in the spare wheel: two young men arrested

by admin
Cocaine and heroin hidden in the spare wheel: two young men arrested

by palermotoday.it – ​​18 seconds ago

The axis between the provinces of Palermo and that of Agrigento is confirmed to be particularly “hot” in terms of combating drugs. Two unemployed people from Ribera, MF, 25, and AM, 29, were in fact arrested by the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Cocaine and heroin hidden in the spare wheel: two young people arrested appeared 18 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Everyone knew that the girl from Zaječar was abused Info

You may also like

water emergency, new supply points and home service...

Iran: over 100 arrested for poisoning schoolgirls

Xbox confirms its presence at E3, but only...

Iran: over 100 arrests for poisoned schoolgirls. The...

Twelve years after the “3.11” earthquake in Japan,...

The Tallest Man On Earth thrills us at...

Raphael Mechoulam, pioneer of marijuana studies has died:...

Suzana Mančić’s sister died Entertainment

Britain’s reactions to the collapse of Silicon Valley...

Ape car-motorcycle collision in Villagrazia di Carini, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy