PARIS — A celebrated French actor and director, Pierre Palmade54, still stands between life and death after the serious car accident that he himself caused on Friday evening, but the emotion and affection of the public surrounded him for only a few hours.

It soon became known that Palmade, star of many successful films including two films in the Asterix saga, he was driving under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and other drugswhen he lost control of the Peugeot 3008 which ended up in the opposite lane of a provincial road about sixty kilometers south of Paris, near the Fontainbleu forest.

In the head-on collision with the Twingo going in the other direction, A 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her six-and-a-half-month-old baby she was carrying.

The woman and her six-year-old nephew who was with her are still in danger of life.

A third car, driven by an octogenarian was slightly injuredthen hit the Twingo.

In the car with Palmade there were two twenty-year-olds, who were seen fleeing immediately after the collision and are now wanted for wrongful death.

The pregnant woman and her brother-in-law, who was driving the Twingo hit by Pierre Palmade, were airlifted to hospital, along with the actor.

It has been opened an investigation into homicide and unintentional bodily harm caused by a driver under the influence of drugs, prosecutor Jean-Michel Bourlès said in a statement. A witness said he saw Pierre Palmade in the car destroyed in the accident «with open eyes, but silent. The pregnant woman was in very bad shape. I prevented you from being rushed out of the car, I was afraid you might have internal bleeding. I shook her to prevent her from falling asleep, I kept her awake as much as possible while waiting for help ».

In these days Palmade had returned to talk for another news item, because he had been blackmailed by an escort who threatened to reveal their meeting. In recent years you have often spoken about yours cocaine addictionand more generally of his life in the autobiography “Tell my father I’m famous”, published in 2019.

The actor lost his father as a childin a car accidentwhen he was eight years old. “At 20 I didn’t know that cocaine addiction was a disease, for me it was just fun. At 30 I suspected it was a poison, at 40 I was sure I was a cocaine addict and that I was going down the drain,” said the 50-year-old a few years ago, adding that he wanted a more peaceful life.

His personal story had so far attracted him a lot of understanding and solidarity, especially in the cinema and entertainment world.

Upon hearing the news of the accident, many worried about his fate. The benevolent attitude changed when the circumstances of the accident became known. Already in 1995 Palmade was convicted of cocaine use. In 2019 he was arrested for “use and acquisition of drugs” after a rape charge that was later dropped. He has tried several times to be treated in the clinic, and had bought a house in the countryside outside Paris to try to get away from temptations.

In recent days, however, he had organized a party in that house, with many people addicted like him to the combination of sex and drugs.

After more than 24 hours of uninterrupted partying in the house in Dammarie-les-Lys, Palmade and two friends got into the car on Friday evening to go buy food in the nearby hypermarket.

«I can’t understand why he got behind the wheel – a friend told Bfmtv -. He always used the taxi. The last time she saw me, I saw that there were syringes everywhere in her house. She often told me that he couldn’t take it anymore, that he was fed up with her life and that she was suffering.’

Public opinion is now in suspense over the fate of the six-year-old boy and the woman who lost her child in the accident caused by Palmade.