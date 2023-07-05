Cocaine found in the White House Info

The US Secret Service is currently investigating an incident related to the discovery of a white powder in the White House, which preliminary reports indicate is cocaine, the Washington Post reported.

The report states that a suspicious substance was discovered on Sunday evening, July 2, and a brief evacuation was conducted.

The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, according to the Washington Post.

The Secret Service, which protects the US president and senior officials, said the substance did not pose a threat.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the substance will be tested further and that authorities are now trying to determine how it got into the White House.

Guljelmi declined to identify the specific location where the powder was found in the building or say how it was packaged.

US President Joseph Biden was not in the White House at the time the powder was discovered and the evacuation was carried out, according to the report.

(Srna/WORLD)

