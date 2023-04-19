Home » Cocaine trafficking between Sicily and Calabria, a wanted man arrested
World

Cocaine trafficking between Sicily and Calabria, a wanted man arrested

by admin
Cocaine trafficking between Sicily and Calabria, a wanted man arrested

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

The last of the wanted persons in the operation against drug trafficking between Calabria and Sicily has been arrested, which led to the arrest of 21 people on Tuesday. We are talking about Pasquale Verone, 36 years old, stopped at the port…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cocaine trafficking between Sicily and Calabria, a wanted man arrested appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  British intelligence: "25% of the Russian military forces are out of order"

You may also like

Germany delivered Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Inflation, Lane (ECB): “If the scenario doesn’t change,...

Acid Tongue, Marah, Ama Say, Hellsingland Underground, Oddisee...

Seasonal workers, the EU infringement procedure against Italy...

RS First League: Krupa – Kozara 4:3 25th...

United States, two cheerleaders enter the wrong car...

Construction waste in the councilor’s land, blitz of...

Joaquin ended his career | Sport

Orsa JJ4, Cruciani blurts out live: “This thing...

Karèle Aurore Kondo: “Butterfly’s bags will help preserve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy