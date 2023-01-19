Home World Cockfight accident in India kills 2 people in one day_Hangzhou_China Social Platforms Article
World

Cockfight accident in India kills 2 people in one day_Hangzhou_China Social Platforms Article

by admin

Cockfight accident in India kills 2 people in one day

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 19:47

Overseas Network, January 19 (Xinhua) According to foreign media reports such as “New York Post” on the 18th, during a celebration held in India recently, two men were accidentally cut by a fighting cock with a blade while watching a cockfight. Died of excessive blood loss.

Both incidents occurred on the 15th, when celebrations were being held. In the first incident, Gander, 43, strapped a blade to his fighting cock before a fight, but the rooster, spooked by the crowd, landed on Gander after flying into the air, causing Gander’s leg to fall. Severely cut, he bled to death after being rushed to hospital. The victim of the second incident was a spectator who accidentally scratched his hand while watching the game and also died of excessive blood loss.

Cockfighting is very common in rural India. In the past two years, Indian media have also reported several incidents of accidental deaths caused by cockfighting. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei
See also  Analysis: China's alliance with the Taliban may cause fire | The situation in Afghanistan | Copper resources | One Belt One Road

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States wants...

Paris, tensions in the march against the pension...

African workers paid 2 dollars an hour to...

Australian Prime Minister: Ardern is my good friend,...

There is George Clooney behind “Spare”, the explosive...

So Bulgaria secretly sent military supplies to Kiev...

Qatar case, Eva Kaili “tortured”: the decision on...

Great Britain, King Charles donates millions to the...

Hong Kong revokes isolation order from January 30...

Lagarde: recession contained, but inflation remains too high....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy