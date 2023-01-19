Cockfight accident in India kills 2 people in one day

Overseas Network, January 19 (Xinhua) According to foreign media reports such as “New York Post” on the 18th, during a celebration held in India recently, two men were accidentally cut by a fighting cock with a blade while watching a cockfight. Died of excessive blood loss.

Both incidents occurred on the 15th, when celebrations were being held. In the first incident, Gander, 43, strapped a blade to his fighting cock before a fight, but the rooster, spooked by the crowd, landed on Gander after flying into the air, causing Gander’s leg to fall. Severely cut, he bled to death after being rushed to hospital. The victim of the second incident was a spectator who accidentally scratched his hand while watching the game and also died of excessive blood loss.

Cockfighting is very common in rural India. In the past two years, Indian media have also reported several incidents of accidental deaths caused by cockfighting. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)