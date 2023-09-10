Cocoon – provato alla gamescom (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One Digital)

If you love indie games, you will surely know Annapurna, one of the best publishers of independent productions (Outer Wilds, The Artful Escape, Twelve Minutes, Gone Home, Gorogoa and many other little gems come from their stable), and maybe you will also know the name of Jeppe Carlsen, previously lead designer of “games” like Limbo and INSIDE. When Annapurna then announced Cocoon, developed by Carlsen himself and arriving on Xbox and Game Pass on September 29th, the interest of those who, like me, knew and loved these works, was immediately aroused; when I saw the first trailers and gameplay, with its fascinating puzzle mechanics and captivating design, the interest became a frantic desire to try it. Fortunately, at the recent gamescom, Microsoft hosted a demo station of the game in the ID@Xbox area of ​​its stand: here is finally the opportunity to try it.

Once at the station, before starting the demo I took a look at the sticker next to the controller, showing the control scheme, so as to be sure I knew how to control it adequately: left stick movement, button A interaction. End. On the other hand, such simplicity in the controls is certainly nothing new for those who loved the aforementioned Playdead titles. I then moved on to admire the screen and the visual rendering of the game, which with a view from above (but not too far away) offers us a small beetle in a rocky world, full of steps, differences in level and ravines, but also strange devices with a “biomechanical” appearance, with more technological parts that seem to merge with organic components. As soon as I started moving the little protagonist I immediately appreciated the fluidity of the movements and the beautiful animations, which denoted an extremely refined development as well as an excellent artistic direction that makes extensive use of pastel tones, certainly not oppressive as in previous titles by Carlsen.

But what does it consist of? Cocoon? Explaining it in detail is very difficult, this is the classic game that must be tried to fully understand what it is, because behind the great simplicity and immediacy of the controls lies an extremely complex (but, at least in my experience, never frustrating) and multi-faceted puzzle adventure. . The basis of the gameplay is the exploration of the game world, or rather of the worlds: by exploring the environment we find mechanisms such as levers or ropes to pull that activate bridges, move self-propelled platforms or activate strange devices and portals, but the most interesting thing are some large luminous spheres that the beetle can pick up and carry on its back, until it finds pedestals on which to place them: once arranged, we can “dive” into these spheres discovering that they are in turn worlds with their own puzzles, and that within them we can find even more spheres to collect and immerse ourselves in. The progress in this series of “worlds within worlds” is not linear, but often once we have entered a world and after having activated certain mechanisms, by accessing a special platform we can “escape” from that globe to return to the “superior” one , collect the sphere and complete another part of the level (unlocked thanks to the actions previously performed inside the sphere), and then perhaps after other puzzles return to the sphere or perhaps find another one with another world to explore.

If after this explanation you feel even more confused, I understand: as I mentioned previously, this is a difficult game to explain, but very simple to understand by playing. It could almost seem like a sort of “recursive metroidvania” (forgive my programming language), in which you have to enter a sub-world to unlock parts of the “superior” world, then return to the latter and explore other areas to discover that perhaps this world was also within a sphere in which we can emerge to continue the adventure, the final purpose of which is currently unclear. I’m actually curious to see if there is a map or a graphic representation of the worlds found and their correlations: in the demo there was no trace of it anyway.

In addition to activating mechanisms in the various sphere-worlds visited (often timed, therefore requiring us to move with the right timing), I also happened to unlock a sort of drone that followed me, which could be used to activate certain switches and open doors, and I also carried out the first boss battle with a giant and extremely tough insect: to beat it I had to make use of a sort of explosive insects that crawled under the ground to hit me, but by hitting them first (always with the single A button), they emerged, I could collect them and throw them at the insect. Once the boss was defeated, this freed up a second explorable world, a sphere of a different color that I could take with me and which seemed to have different “powers”, activating other mechanisms than the previous one.

Although very difficult to tell and based on a rather complex concept, what amazed me in Cocoon It was the great intuitiveness of everything: even the puzzles that kept me stuck for a while easily revealed their secrets by exploring the surroundings well or trying to interact with different elements of the scenario, without me ever getting stuck not knowing what to do. In conclusion, therefore, a title that not only fans of Limbo and INSIDE, but in general all lovers of innovative and artistically inspired experiences should absolutely not miss as soon as it comes out in just three weeks, on September 29th. And, fortunately, the Game Pass will be there to allow us to do it without problems!