Cocoon’s Fantastic Adventure arrives on September 29 in the Game Pass; new trailer

Annapurna and Geometric Interactive today announced the exciting top-down adventure Cocoon will come on September 29th as already announced also included in the Game Pass. This is the new adventure of Jeppe Carlsen the gameplay designer of LIMBO ed INSIDEand promises to give us an extremely original experience.

Below you will find some official information about the game, followed by a new trailer that shows us the fascinating gameplay and graphics.

From Jeppe Carlsen, the Lead Gameplay Designer of LIMBO and INSIDE, COCOON takes you on an adventure through worlds within worlds. Master the mechanisms that blow up the world to unravel a cosmic mystery. Worlds within worlds

COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within a sphere that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the basic mechanics of jumping between worlds and combine, manipulate and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles. Alien Machines

Interact with alien environments and biomechanical devices left over from an ancient civilization. Travel through unique and diverse biomes, from industrial structures to huge organic caverns, and discover how they are connected to each other. Orb skill

Each orb has an ability that can be unlocked, thus turning the orb into a unique tool for use in other worlds. Use these skills to discover hidden paths and objects, fire projectiles to activate switches, and more. Monstrous Guardians

Powerful guardians protect each world and you have to face them in fierce battles. Each fight is unique and requires you to master new and satisfying mechanics.