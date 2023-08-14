Home » Cocos Island in the Pacific Ocean Magazine
Cocos Island in the Pacific Ocean Magazine

by admin
Cocos Island in the Pacific Ocean is hundreds of kilometers away from any land, and it is known as the location that was used for filming the cult movie “Jurassic Park”, and for the numerous sharks that “guard” the island.

Izvor: Youtube/Behind the Mask

Cocos Island which is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, is several hundreds of kilometers from the nearest land, and is known because it served as inspiration for the famous movie “Jurassic Park”, writes “Daily Star”. The island can only be reached by sea, it takes about 48 hours by boat.

However, the island is not really for tourists because of the “hosts” who guard it, both in the water and on the island itself. The park on this island has been under UNESCO protection since the end of the 20th century because of the unique ecological world that adorns this place.


A large number of shark species are found in the waters around this island, from the great white to the hammerhead shark. There are more than 400 species of insects on the island.

According to the media from Costa Rica, this island is said to contain a treasure worth more than a billion dollars. Allegedly, the gold was transferred from Lima (the capital of Peru) back in 1820 by the Spanish conquerors.

Cocos Island Source: Youtube/Wonderbot Discovery

(WORLD)

