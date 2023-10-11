CoD and the other titles will arrive in Game Pass next year

Update: the well-known journalist Jez Corden he claims that, according to his sources, despite what Activision said there will still be titles arriving in Game Pass as soon as the acquisition is closed. It is thought that these will be older titles, part of Activision’s historical catalogue.

Original news:

The acquisition of Activision by Microsoft is not yet concluded, but everyone believes it will be certain by the end of the week, with the expected approval by the British body CMA. And it seems that Activision itself is very sure of the outcome, so much so that it has done so a public statement in advance.

In fact, the gaming giant wanted to clarify if and when its titles will arrive in the Game Pass once they become part of the Microsoft family, and it seems that, even if they won’t arrive immediately, they will start arriving during 2024. Here is the full statement:

It’s great to see the anticipation for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. As we continue to work towards the approval of the agreement with Microsoft, we have been asked whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available through Game Pass. While we have no plans to include Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV in Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to begin working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world. We plan to start adding games to Game Pass over the next year.

It therefore seems that, even if the acquisition is approved this week, we will have to wait a few more months to see the CoD, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot and all other franchises Activision Blizzard King in the Game Pass catalog!

