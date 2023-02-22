Home World Codeine stage their first concerts in a decade
Codeine stage their first concerts in a decade

Codeine stage their first concerts in a decade

Codeine have met and acted on the Numero Group festivals with two concerts in the Union Pool de Brooklyn Saturday and Sunday. They were his first shows since 2012, both in collaboration with Weak Signalthe New York trio led by Mike Bones.

Codeine were one of the most influential bands of alternative music of the nineties and some referents of what came to be called “slowcore”, a genre that has influenced later formations of dream pop as Cigarettes After Sex.

The band stuck to the same setlist in both shows. They started the concert with “Barely Real” and closed it with “Broken Hearted Wine”, although they also played “D”, “Pickup Song”, “Sea”, “Loss Leader”, “Cave-In”, among others. Sasha Vinefrom Weak Signal, played violin for the first encore, “Promise Of Love”, and dedicated their version of “Atmosphere”, by Joy Divisionto the deceased Mimi Parker (Low).

The festival of the 20th anniversary of Numero Group, has been held throughout the days February 18 and 19 in The Angels, with the participation of groups like The Hated, Karate, Ida o Chisel. Codeine have also announced a new concert in New York, which will take place on April 15 in it Irving Plaza con Barbara Manning.

