Codin Maticiuc, refused by Pamela Anderson

Codin Madiciuc offered Pamela Anderson to appear in the movie “Miami Bici 2”, which premiered today in cinemas in Romania. The starlet refused Maticiuc, and Danny Trejo is a star in the Romanian comedy, which was filmed in Romania and in America.

Codin Maticiuc made revelations from behind the scenes of the movie “Miami Bici 2” on Cătălin Măruță’s podcast. Maticiuc offered Pamela Anderson, but she refused him, even though he had offered her 500,000 euros. “Pamela’s answer… First of all, they don’t tell you the price.

You kind of know what the league is with the agents. You tell him how much money you have. We made him the same offer as Danny Trejo. I made the offer I made to everyone. At Pamela, the answer was: we’re not even in the same galaxy! That was her answer. Whatever! Would you, as a PR marketer, be more sold on Pamela Anderson than Danny Trejo? You think so, don’t you?”, stated Codin Maticiuc in the podcast “At home to Măruță”.

“We didn’t want profit even at first. In Miami Bici 2 we invested 2.2 million euros. Danny Trejo is also playing now. I dreamed of making a film with an American actor and I didn’t know it would cost me half a million. If I knew it would cost me so much, I wouldn’t have done it,” Codin Maticiuc said.

