The gale process is coming to an end. On December 2, the Shishi Meteorological Bureau lifted the “Sea Gale Warning Level III”. The reporter learned from the Shishi Meteorological Bureau that on December 2, the lowest temperature in our city was 11.9°C. It is expected that there will be frequent cold air activities in our city in the coming week.

It is expected that next week our city will be dominated by cloudy weather, and the cold air will be frequently affected, mainly on the 2nd, 4th-5th, and 8th-9th. During the cold air period, there will be northeast winds of magnitude 7-9 along the coast. This newspaper reminds citizens that the temperature will fluctuate greatly next week, please pay attention to changing clothes in time to prevent colds; pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of strong winds on shipping, coastal tourism and fisheries and other industries. (Reporter Yan Huajie, correspondent Lin Lianfa)

The specific weather forecast is as follows:

It was cloudy on the 3rd, with a temperature of 17-23°C, northeast winds of magnitude 5-6, and gusts of magnitude 7.

On the 4th, it was cloudy and overcast, with a temperature of 17-21°C, northeast winds of magnitude 5-6, and gusts of magnitude 7-8.

It was cloudy on the 5th, the temperature was 15-19°C, the northeast wind was 5-6, and the gust was 7-8.

On the 6th, it turned cloudy, the temperature was 15-18°C, the northeast wind was 6-7, and the gust was 8-9.

On the 7th, it was cloudy and overcast, the temperature was 16-20°C, the northeast wind was 5-6, and the gust was 7-8.

It was cloudy on the 8th, the temperature was 15-19°C, the northeast wind was 5-6, and the gust was 7.

It was cloudy on the 9th, with a temperature of 15-19°C, northeast winds of magnitude 6-7, and gusts of magnitude 8-9.

Original title: Cold air activities will be frequent in Shishi in the coming week

