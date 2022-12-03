Home World Cold air activities will be frequent in Shishi in the coming week-Minnan Net
World

Cold air activities will be frequent in Shishi in the coming week-Minnan Net

by admin

The gale process is coming to an end. On December 2, the Shishi Meteorological Bureau lifted the “Sea Gale Warning Level III”. The reporter learned from the Shishi Meteorological Bureau that on December 2, the lowest temperature in our city was 11.9°C. It is expected that there will be frequent cold air activities in our city in the coming week.

It is expected that next week our city will be dominated by cloudy weather, and the cold air will be frequently affected, mainly on the 2nd, 4th-5th, and 8th-9th. During the cold air period, there will be northeast winds of magnitude 7-9 along the coast. This newspaper reminds citizens that the temperature will fluctuate greatly next week, please pay attention to changing clothes in time to prevent colds; pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of strong winds on shipping, coastal tourism and fisheries and other industries. (Reporter Yan Huajie, correspondent Lin Lianfa)

The specific weather forecast is as follows:

It was cloudy on the 3rd, with a temperature of 17-23°C, northeast winds of magnitude 5-6, and gusts of magnitude 7.

On the 4th, it was cloudy and overcast, with a temperature of 17-21°C, northeast winds of magnitude 5-6, and gusts of magnitude 7-8.

It was cloudy on the 5th, the temperature was 15-19°C, the northeast wind was 5-6, and the gust was 7-8.

On the 6th, it turned cloudy, the temperature was 15-18°C, the northeast wind was 6-7, and the gust was 8-9.

On the 7th, it was cloudy and overcast, the temperature was 16-20°C, the northeast wind was 5-6, and the gust was 7-8.

See also  Ukraine-Russia War, Biden: "End of trade relations with Moscow". Stop also the import of caviar, vodka and diamonds

It was cloudy on the 8th, the temperature was 15-19°C, the northeast wind was 5-6, and the gust was 7.

It was cloudy on the 9th, with a temperature of 15-19°C, northeast winds of magnitude 6-7, and gusts of magnitude 8-9.

Original title: Cold air activities will be frequent in Shishi in the coming week

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

France, here are “the new voices” of climate...

She competed without a veil, now the Iranian...

Biden: Strong U.S. November employment data may avoid...

United States, Blinken: “Serious violations of religious freedoms...

Maduro calls on U.S. to fully lift sanctions...

Ukraine, latest news. G7 and Australia join EU...

Can the DPP replicate the miracle of the...

【Forbidden News】Responding to the White Paper Revolution Overseas...

Kanye West praises Hitler’s tweets and gets banned...

Attack in Athens, targeting Italian diplomat Susanna Schlein

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy