Cold air will affect Northeast China and South China will have significant rainfall

1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

Heavy rains occurred in Fujian, Jiangxi, Guangdong and other placesHeavy fog appeared in the Huanghuai Sichuan Basin and other places in North China:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of southern Fujian, southeastern Jiangxi, central and northern Guangdong, southeastern Guangxi, western Hainan Island, and northern Taiwan Island. Quanzhou, Longyan and Zhangzhou in Fujian, Ganzhou in Jiangxi, and Guangdong Heyuan, Taiwan New Taipei City and other local heavy rainstorms (100-127 mm). Some areas in eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, western Jilin, and northeastern parts experienced light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow; some of the above-mentioned areas added 1 to 5 cm of snow. This morning, heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km appeared in parts of central and southern Beijing, southern Hebei, southern Shandong, Henan, northwestern Anhui, central Hubei, southern Shaanxi, eastern Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, and local visibility was less than 100 meters. .

2. Abroad

Significant rainfall occurred in central South America and other places in New Zealand.Significant snowfall in Central Asia, Eastern Europe and other places:Moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains occurred in parts of northwestern Australia, New Zealand, the Malay Peninsula, the Philippine Islands, the tropical islands of Southeast Asia, the Apennine Peninsula, western Turkey, western Iberian Peninsula, southern Mexico, and central South America. Light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in northwest and eastern Central Asia, southern Eastern Europe, and western Canada, and local heavy snowstorms occurred.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) Cold air will affect the Northeast

Affected by the cold air, from the 25th to the 26th, there will be northerly winds of magnitude 4-6 in Inner Mongolia, northern North China, and northeast regions, and the temperature will drop by 6-10°C, and the local temperature will be above 12°C. Some areas of the country have light to moderate snow, and local areas are heavy to blizzard. In addition, from the 25th to the 26th, there was a lot of snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Among them, parts of Ili River Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places had heavy snow or sleet, and there were local heavy snowstorms.

In addition, from the 26th to the 27th, there will be cold waves affecting Xinjiang, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia, and then affecting the central and eastern regions from west to east.

(2) There will be significant rainfall in South China

From the 25th to the 26th, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of central and northern South China and southern Jiangnan.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Significant snowfall in southern Siberia and other places in Canada

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in Canada, Alaska, Labrador Peninsula, southwestern and eastern Eastern Europe, northeastern Central Europe, southern Siberia, northern Central Asia, and the Russian Far East. blizzard.

(2) Significant rainfall in Brazil and other places in the southeastern United States

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate rain and local heavy to heavy rain in northern Australia, New Zealand, northwestern and southeastern Brazil, southeastern India, central and southern Indochina Peninsula, and tropical islands in Southeast Asia.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on November 25th to 08:00 on November 26th,Most of northern Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, northern Jilin and other places have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, parts of Xinjiang Tacheng and Altay Mountains, northern Heilongjiang and other places have heavy snow (10-18mm) . There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, central and eastern Guangxi, central and eastern Guangdong, most of Fujian, and northern Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains in eastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong, and southern Jiangxi ( 50-60mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Shandong Peninsula, and Liaodong Peninsula (see Figure 1). In parts of the Bohai Sea and the Bohai Strait, the wind force can reach level 8 and gust level 9.

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 25th to 08:00 on November 26th)

From 08:00 on November 26th to 08:00 on November 27th,Most of northern Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, western Liaoning and other places have light to moderate snow or sleet, of which local areas in Tacheng and Ili River Valley in Xinjiang have heavy snow (10-18 mm); There were moderate to heavy rains in the south, southern Jiangxi, central and southern Fujian, eastern Guangxi, and central and northern Guangdong. Among them, there were local heavy rains (50-60 mm) in northern Guangdong. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northeast Heilongjiang, Hexi, Gansu and other places, and 7-8 winds in parts of northern and eastern Xinjiang (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 26th to 08:00 on November 27th)

From 08:00 on November 27 to 08:00 on November 28,Some areas in eastern Xinjiang, Hexi in Gansu, eastern Inner Mongolia, central and western Heilongjiang, most of Jilin, and northern Liaoning experienced light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, eastern Jilin and other places had local heavy snow. There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Liaoning, eastern Hubei, northern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, central and northern Fujian, and southern Zhejiang. Among them, there were local heavy rains in northern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, and northwestern Fujian (50-70 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia and northern Shaanxi, and 7-8 winds in some areas of Shankou, Xinjiang (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 27th to 08:00 on November 28th)

4. Influence and attention

1. The cold wave weather will affect most of my country from west to east from the 26th, pay attention to the adverse effects caused by severe cooling and heavy rain and snow;

2. Pay attention to the adverse effects of rain and snow in northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and other places on transportation and agricultural production;

3. There is still a lot of precipitation in the southern region in the near future. Do a good job in water storage and prevent secondary disasters.

