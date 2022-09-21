one,live weather

1. Domestic situation

Heavy rainfall in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and other places：From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, northeastern and southern Sichuan, central and northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, western Hubei, central and western Guizhou, northern and western Yunnan, southern Guangxi, northeastern and southwestern Guangdong, northern and eastern Hainan Island, and Taiwan There were heavy to heavy rains in parts of the southwest of the island and other places, and local heavy rains (100-140 mm) occurred in Dazhou of Sichuan, Kaixian and Wanzhou of Chongqing, and Qiannan and Anshun of Guizhou.

cold air effectHuanghuai and other places：Compared with 5 o’clock yesterday, southern Hebei, Shandong, northern and southeastern Henan, central Hubei, northern Hunan, Chongqing, and central and northern Guizhou experienced a temperature drop of 4-8 ℃.

2. Live abroad

Strong precipitation in Japan, West Africa, South America and other places：Moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, etc. Strong convective weather.

High temperatures continue in North Africa, West Asia, the United States and other places：The highest temperature in northern and southeastern Africa, West Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, the Iranian Plateau, the Indus River Plain, central and northern South America, the central United States, and northern Australia exceeded 35°C, with some areas reaching 38-40°C, and local temperatures exceeding 42°C.

Fiona intensifies into a Category 2 hurricane:The North Atlantic hurricane “Fiona” intensified from a first-class hurricane to a second-class hurricane on the morning of the 20th, Beijing time. m/s), and the central minimum pressure is 968 hPa.

In addition, tropical storm “Madeline” in the northeast Pacific has weakened in the past 24 hours.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

（1）Rainy weather in Southwest China

From the 21st to the 24th, there was a lot of precipitation in the southwest. There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, northern and western Guizhou and other places.

In addition, from the 21st to the 22nd, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of southern South China.

（2）Cold air will affect northern China

From the 22nd to the 23rd, affected by the cold air, most areas north of the Huaihe River will experience northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 from north to south, with gusts of magnitude 7 to 8, and gusts of magnitude 9 in central and eastern Inner Mongolia; central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Gansu In the eastern part, central and northern Shaanxi, and parts of northern China, northeast China, and Huanghuai, the temperature dropped by 4 to 8 °C, and the local temperature dropped by about 10 °C; there were moderate to heavy rains in eastern Inner Mongolia and northeast China, local heavy rains, and rain clips in high-altitude areas. snow or snow.

2. Foreign key weather

(1) Strong precipitation in the western United States, West Africa, northern South America and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains, and strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds in some places along the western coast of the United States, West Africa, northern South America, and southern Brazil.

(2) Continued high temperature in West Asia, North Australia, North Africa and other places

In the next three days, the Arabian Peninsula, the Indus Plain, the Iranian Plateau, southern India, northern Australia, North Africa, the Brazilian Plateau, the southern United States and other places will have high temperature weather above 35°C. Among them, parts of West Asia, North Africa, and the Brazilian Plateau will be The daily maximum temperature in the region exceeds 40°C.

(3) The intensity of “Fiona” continues to increase and moves to the north-westerly

North Atlantic Hurricane Fiona will intensify as it moves east-northeast at 15-20 kilometers per hour.

In addition, tropical storm “Madeline” in the northeast Pacific will continue to weaken and move westward at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 21st to 08:00 on the 22nd,Mountainous areas in southwestern Xinjiang, southern and eastern Qinghai, western and southern Gansu, most of Inner Mongolia, central and northern North China, most of Southwest China, western Hubei, northern Hunan, central and southern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, Hainan Island, southern Taiwan Island, etc. There are light rains in some areas. Among them, there are moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southern Sichuan, southern Chongqing, western Yunnan, southern coastal Guangxi, southern Guangxi, and Hainan Island. Local heavy rains (50-60 mm) along the eastern coast of Hainan Island and other places. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, northern North China, and southwestern Northeast China (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 21 – 08:00 on 22nd)

From 08:00 on September 22 to 08:00 on the 23rd,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of western Heilongjiang, southeastern Inner Mongolia, central and western Jilin, Liaoning, eastern Tibet, northwestern and southern Sichuan, southern Chongqing, northern and southwestern Yunnan, southern and eastern Guangxi, and Hainan Island. There are local torrential rains (50-70 mm) in the provinces, southwestern Jilin, northern Liaoning, southeastern Tibet, northern Yunnan, and southern Hainan Island. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and above in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 22 – 08:00 on 23rd)

From 08:00 on September 23 to 08:00 on the 24th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of central and eastern Heilongjiang, most of Jilin, eastern Tibet, northern and southern and northeastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, and southern Hainan Island. Among them, southeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, Tibet There are local torrential rains (50-70 mm) in the southeast and other places. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia and eastern Northeast China (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 23 – 08:00 on 24th)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Pay attention to the strong rainfall and possible secondary disasters in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan and other places;

2. Cold air affects the northern region, pay attention to the impact of strong winds, cooling, precipitation and frost;

3. Pay attention to the development trend of meteorological drought in Jiangnan, Jianghan, and western Jianghuai.

Make:Issued by Yao Chen, Meng Qingtao and Yang Nan: Sun Jun

